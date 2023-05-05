Watch Cat's Hilarious Reaction to Having His Claws Clipped: 'Dramatic'

A video of a cat's reaction to having his claws clipped has been described as "dramatic" by his owner.

In the hilarious footage shared to Reddit on Monday, Harrison the cat makes a bit of a fuss as his owners tried to trim his claws.

Chinna Balachandran from the U.S. posted her 1-year-old cat's reaction online. "He's so unpredictable, it goes differently each time," she told Newsweek.

Photos of Harrison the cat having his claws clipped. The footage left viewers in stitches because of his hilarious reaction to being trimmed by his owners. QuiGonGiveItToYa/Reddit

Trimming your cat's claws is an important part of pet care. A quick trim can protect your cat, yourself and your soft furnishings from damage. But many felines seem to feel differently about the grooming clippers, like ginger cat Fitzgerald, who also had a decidedly dramatic reaction to having his claws trimmed in April 2022.

It isn't just cats that dislike facing the clippers, either. In May 2022, a video resurfaced of a golden retriever having a less-than-relaxed reaction to having his claws trimmed.

"We cut his nails because they get stuck in rugs and other things when he's running, which can result in accidentally having his claw ripped out," said Balachandran. "We clip his claws for his safety and also to protect our property around the house."

If your pet is particularly against having their claws clipped, it can sometimes be easier and less stressful for everyone to ask a veterinarian or cat groomer to do this for you.

When Harrison was placed on his back to have his claws clipped by his owners, he made a hilarious open-mouthed expression that Balachandran agreed was "a bit dramatic."

"We were inspired to film his face being frozen like that—it was a new hilarious reaction," Harrison's owner said. "It's important to document our pets so that we have something to look back at when they're no longer with us."

Balachandran also shared the video on Reddit's r/AnimalsBeingDerps forum, where it has received over 28,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Reddit users shared their reactions to the cat's nail-clipping video, with one commenter writing: "He went catatonic."

Another user posted: "He can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And it is magnificent."

"Harrison had an out of fur body experience," read another reply, while one Reddit user wrote: "Man you traumatized the poor dude."

"I'm glad that so many people also love Harrison," said Balachandran. "The reaction has been mostly positive. I've shared Harrison on Reddit several times, and he has somewhat of a following now. It brings me joy to share him being cute and silly."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.