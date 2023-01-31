Cats with 'Opposite Emotional Expressions' Leave Internet in Hysterics

Two ragdoll cats with very different facial expressions are being compared to Disney characters on TikTok.

In a video shared on January 23, Hailey Ward, posting under user @melinragdoll, shares clips of her two fur babies—the cheerful, super fluffy white ragdoll Ivy, and his brother, the demon-faced, gray-furred Merlin.

The first clip shows Ivy rolling around happily on a rug in the living room, while Merlin and his resting b**** face angrily glare at the camera. The next clip is a close-up of Merlin's furious stare, followed by a close-up of Ivy that could melt butter.

Next is a shot of Merlin menacingly watching his owner through a gap in the door, succeeded by one of Ivy sitting politely. Other shots include a fierce Merlin lit by candlelight, dressed as Dracula, and a zoomed-in shot of his angry little face. In comparison, shots of Ivy show him dressed as a bumblebee and gazing into the camera sweetly.

Captioned "My cats have the opposite emotional expressions," the hilarious video has received almost 18 million views and 4.7 million likes.

Ragdoll Cats—Beauty or Beast?

Although Merlin's face may suggest otherwise, the Cat Fanciers' Association describes ragdoll cats as "docile, placid and affectionate."

First bred in the 1960s by a Californian called Ann Baker, ragdolls are easily recognized by their semi-long coat and blue eyes, but can possess a range of colors and fur patterns.

In an interview with Newsweek to discuss the world's friendliest cat breeds, Dr. Joanna Woodnutt—a veterinarian at Veterinary Content Company—cited ragdolls as one of her top choices, second only to Siamese cats.

However, she did note that cats' personalities are wide-ranging, even amongst the same breed.

"All cats are individuals, and their personalities vary hugely from overly friendly to standoffish," she said.

"In addition, how a cat is reared can make a big difference to their friendliness."

'Merlin is Mad At Life'

Users couldn't get enough of the oddball siblings, with Vanessa Sikora dubbing them "the princess and the evil queen."

"Beauty and the Beast," said Amanda Danneker.

"You literally have the good on one side and the devil on the other," commented drod.

"Me and my two personalities," wrote aves.

Stephanie compared the duo to Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, her cheerful werewolf roommate in the Netflix series Wednesday. While TaylorAliotti compared Merlin to Ron Swanson, the grumpy department head in sitcom Parks and Recreation.

"Merlin is mad at life," commented Diego Pimentel.

"Even Merlin's fur looks angry," said Buggy.

"Imagine seeing Merlin in your doorway at 3:00 a.m.," commented Paige.

Sabreen Palma said she'd "die for Ivy."

"The white cat is prettier than me," said Bamry.

"[He] looks so clueless and just happy to be there," wrote strawberry.

"He's just sooo angelic and beautiful," said Lisa Williams.

While Nate believed the strange pair "complete each other."

Newsweek has reached out to @merlinragdoll for comment.

