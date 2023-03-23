From Cavemen to Cowboys: AI Reimagines Selfies Throughout History

An AI program has generated a series of lifelike time-period selfies featuring Vikings, samurai and other groups from history.

Reddit user _M0us316_ shared the series of 18 photos in the r/midjourney group dedicated to content about the AI program of the same name on Sunday, March 19.

In the post, various AI-generated figures from historical time periods can be seen looking as if they were smiling into a camera in large groups. Among the time periods represented are the Viking age, the samurai era of feudal Japan, Aztec Mexico, the Wild West period of U.S. history, and many others.

The Reddit user told Newsweek the images were created as a way for people to identify with historical time periods in a meaningful way.

"When reflecting on history, it often feels like we are viewing events from a distance and it can be difficult to form a true connection with people in the past," _M0u316_, who preferred not to give their real name, said. "However, something as simple as a 'selfie' can be a powerful tool in providing a relatable yet recognizable format that helps us see these people as more than just names in a history book."

The Reddit user continued: "Humans are indeed social creatures, and the act of taking a photo with friends and loved ones is universal.

"Seeing these images of smiling people from various time periods is contagious, and can help us realize that the people who lived in those times were just like us."

While many of the images appear to be almost lifelike, there are elements that on further inspection indicate the images were created using AI.

In the photo of Polynesian warriors, some figures appear blurry the further away from the front of the image they are. One figure, in particular, appears to have a completely blurry face.

Technology company MakeUseOf (MUO) said there are a few markers that could indicate an image you are looking at is AI-generated, which include:

Missing or mismatched earrings

A blurred background that looks more like a texture

Any text in the background is indistinguishable

Asymmetry in the face (teeth off center, eyes are different sizes)

Patches of the photo look like it has been painted

Objects like glasses blending into the skin

AI-generated images have become prevalent online, and one recent case involving Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins creating a series of photos of Donald Trump supposedly being taken into custody.

_M0us316_ was upfront about how Midjourney V5 was used to expand on the subject of time travel, which fascinates the Reddit user.

"Back to the Future has been one of my favorite movie trilogies growing up and I wanted to find a way to expand upon that trope. So with the help of advanced AI technology (Midjourney V5), I was able to imitate the looks/styles of various historical periods and present them in a way that was fun, informative, and engaging," _M0u316_ told Newsweek.

The Reddit user added that they believe that AI has enormous potential to help people better understand historical time periods.

"With the power of AI and machine learning, we can create realistic simulations of ancient cities and civilizations, reconstruct lost artifacts and monuments, and even simulate historical events," _M0us316_ explained. "Additionally, AI can help us better understand historical data and patterns, leading to new discoveries and insight."