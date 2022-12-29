'The Challenge': Nelson Thomas Could've Stayed With One Big Change Fans Say

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans have theorized how Nelson Thomas could have stayed in the game.

In Season 38 of MTV's The Challenge, dubbed The Challenge: Ride or Dies, duos with seemingly unbreakable bonds have competed to win their share of the $1 million prize.

The competitors have included married couples, siblings and exes—and plenty of familiar faces from reality shows such as The Real World, Road Rules, Big Brother, Love Island and Ex on the Beach, as well as seven-time Challenge champion Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.

One of the contestants was Thomas, 34, who has previously appeared on various iterations of The Challenge, as well as other television shows, such as Ex on the Beach and Are You the One?

Thomas was eliminated on the December 28 episode of Ride or Dies, meaning his partner on the series, Nurys Mateo, was also sent home.

The elimination took place after Thomas lost out to Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat in the final challenge of the episode.

Fessy and Thomas previously came to blows on a past season of The Challenge when Fessy used underhand tactics to get Thomas eliminated. This led many fans to believe that Thomas would use this new season as his chance to get revenge on his friend.

Thomas, however, didn't take the opportunity he was given earlier this season on Ride or Dies to put Fessy up for elimination, leaving fans questioning his tactics.

On the latest episode of Ride or Dies, hosted by T.J. Lavin, Fessy and Thomas were challenged to untangle chains to free nine spears from inside a cube.

At one point it looked like Thomas may have had the upper hand over his rival but, ultimately, Fessy got his final spear out first and won, sending Thomas home.

Following Thomas' exit, fans were quick to take to social media to speculate that if the star had made one big change he could have stayed on the show.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies viewers are convinced that if Thomas had strategised better and eliminated some of the stronger players, like Fessy, sooner, he could still be in the game.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted: "Nelson could have won this season if he wasn't so scared to take a big shot. He'll never have the same opportunity again. Nurys & Olivia will never be unknown entities ever again. He blew it smh #thechallenge #thechallenge38 #rideordies #thechallengerideordies."

While another wrote: "Nelson should've played his own game instead of trying to ride for the vets #TheChallengeRideorDies #TheChallenge."

"Nelson doesn't need to train, physically, for #TheChallenge. Nelson needs to learn how to make SMART & STRATEGIC game moves. #TheChallenge38," added a third.

As a fourth said: "Remember a few weeks ago when Nelson had the chance to throw Fessy into elimination and didn't? Turned out great for him... #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge."

Meanwhile on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, only seven duos remain as the season finale fast approaches.

The remaining players can be seen below:

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark

Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea

Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira

Brother and sister duo Kaycee and Kenny made a shock return to the series earlier in the season after initially being unable to compete in the premiere episode due to COVID-19.

The pair are the only The Challenge contestants to return to the game after being removed for medical reasons.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Episodes can also be streamed live on Philo, fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Paramount+.