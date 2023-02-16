'The Challenge: World Championship': First-Ever Global Cast Confirmed

Paramount+ has confirmed the cast for the upcoming, highly-anticipated global tournament The Challenge: World Championship.

The show, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 8, is the popular competition franchise's first-ever world tournament.

Fans just watched the season finale of the show's latest edition, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which concluded on February 15. It saw Tori Deal and Devin Walker crowned champions and awarded a $1 million prize.

While The Challenge: Ride or Dies saw duos with seemingly unbreakable bonds compete together, The Challenge: World Championship will also see contestants competing in twos.

The show will see "legends" from past seasons of different versions of The Challenge join forces with global "MVPs" from various editions of The Challenge from across the world.

According to Paramount, each global MVP will be paired with a Challenge Legend to form "the most epic teams in the history of the franchise."

The Legends will help the MVPs win power and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale, where they will fight for the grand prize of $500,000.

In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but also the world.

The 12-part series will be hosted by longtime The Challenge presenter T.J. Lavin, with global hosts Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, Mark Wright from The Challenge: U.K., and Marley Biyendolo from The Challenge: Argentina, joining him to kick off the premiere episode.

The Challenge normally sees fan favorites from reality television shows compete in grueling mental and physical competitions, so there will definitely be some familiar faces returning for this new edition.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the competitors taking place in The Challenge: World Championship.

The Challenge: World Championship Cast

The Challenge Legends

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

Global MVPs

Ben Driebergen, The Challenge: USA

Danny McCray, The Challenge: USA

Justine Ndiba, The Challenge: USA

Sarah Lacina, The Challenge: USA

Emily Seebohm, The Challenge: Australia

Grant Crapp, The Challenge: Australia

Kiki Morris, The Challenge: Australia

Troy Cullen, The Challenge: Australia

Pairings are yet to be revealed but Paramount has also teased that additional cast members from the current seasons of The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced at a later date.

Both seasons are yet to conclude their current run, so the names joining will be announced following each series' finale.

The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: Australia are currently available to stream on Paramount+. The Challenge: UK will be available for streaming in the U.S. and Canada on February 25, and The Challenge: Argentina will be available from April 5.

The Challenge: World Championship, will premiere on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada, and on on Thursday, March 9 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9.