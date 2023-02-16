'The Challenge: World Championship': First-Ever Global Cast Confirmed
Paramount+ has confirmed the cast for the upcoming, highly-anticipated global tournament The Challenge: World Championship.
The show, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 8, is the popular competition franchise's first-ever world tournament.
Fans just watched the season finale of the show's latest edition, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which concluded on February 15. It saw Tori Deal and Devin Walker crowned champions and awarded a $1 million prize.
While The Challenge: Ride or Dies saw duos with seemingly unbreakable bonds compete together, The Challenge: World Championship will also see contestants competing in twos.
The show will see "legends" from past seasons of different versions of The Challenge join forces with global "MVPs" from various editions of The Challenge from across the world.
According to Paramount, each global MVP will be paired with a Challenge Legend to form "the most epic teams in the history of the franchise."
The Legends will help the MVPs win power and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale, where they will fight for the grand prize of $500,000.
In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but also the world.
The 12-part series will be hosted by longtime The Challenge presenter T.J. Lavin, with global hosts Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, Mark Wright from The Challenge: U.K., and Marley Biyendolo from The Challenge: Argentina, joining him to kick off the premiere episode.
The Challenge normally sees fan favorites from reality television shows compete in grueling mental and physical competitions, so there will definitely be some familiar faces returning for this new edition.
Newsweek has everything you need to know about the competitors taking place in The Challenge: World Championship.
The Challenge: World Championship Cast
The Challenge Legends
- Amber Borzotra
- Darrell Taylor
- Jodi Weatherton
- Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio
- Jonna Stephens
- Jordan Wiseley
- Kaycee Clark
- KellyAnne Judd
- Nelson Thomas
- Nia Moore
- Theo Campbell
- Tori Deal
- Wes Bergmann
- Yes Duffy
Global MVPs
- Ben Driebergen, The Challenge: USA
- Danny McCray, The Challenge: USA
- Justine Ndiba, The Challenge: USA
- Sarah Lacina, The Challenge: USA
- Emily Seebohm, The Challenge: Australia
- Grant Crapp, The Challenge: Australia
- Kiki Morris, The Challenge: Australia
- Troy Cullen, The Challenge: Australia
Pairings are yet to be revealed but Paramount has also teased that additional cast members from the current seasons of The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced at a later date.
Both seasons are yet to conclude their current run, so the names joining will be announced following each series' finale.
The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: Australia are currently available to stream on Paramount+. The Challenge: UK will be available for streaming in the U.S. and Canada on February 25, and The Challenge: Argentina will be available from April 5.
The Challenge: World Championship, will premiere on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8 in the U.S. and Canada, and on on Thursday, March 9 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on Thursday, March 9.