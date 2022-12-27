What Cher Has Said About Her Romance With 36-Year-Old Alexander Edwards

Cher sparked rumors over the weekend that she was engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander Edwards after posting a diamond ring to Twitter.

The 76-year-old pop icon shared the photo of the pear-shaped diamond ring, surrounded by smaller sapphire cut diamonds to her Twitter account on Sunday. She mentioned her boyfriend in the caption, leading everyone to believe they'd gotten engaged over Christmas.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E," she wrote.

The pair were first seen together at Paris Fashion Week in September and later holding hands on a November dinner date with Edwards' friend and rapper, Tyga. Edwards, a rapper and producer who goes by the name A.E, has frequently collaborated with Tyga.

While she hasn't confirmed their pending nuptials, Cher has not been shy when it comes to gushing over Edwards and defending their age gap.

Ahead of their West Hollywood dinner with Tyga, Cher had cryptically tweeted at how well her life was going.

"One part of my life is SO AMAZING," she wrote just hours before being spotted holding hands with Edwards. On November 4 she confirmed she had a boyfriend when asked by a fan, writing "YESSSSS," in all caps.

Cher also addressed concern over their 40-year age difference.

"LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES [two red heart emojis]," the star wrote. "RINPOCHE TOLD ME 'SOME PPL MEET, OTHERS 'RECOGNIZE.'"

Then on November 6, she tweeted a photo of her new beau, captioning it with a love heart emoji and his name, "Alexander."

A few minutes later, she followed up in the thread with a tweet that read: "That was Then,This is now."

But when one fan questioned their relationship in her comments, Cher was quick to clap back.

The Twitter user wrote at the time: "I'm not sure how I feel about this. I've been a fan for so long that I'm immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you. WE know you are fabulous and I'm sure your inner circle will continue to have your back. Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!"

Cher replied: "As we All Know ...I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure...There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I've Always Taken Chances...It's WHO I Am."

Later that month, Cher posted a photo of Edwards in a pair of shorts with his leg on a sofa, as he leaned on his knee and smiled towards the camera.

She captioned the post: "A.E.Hanging Ot [sic]," later following that tweet up by writing "We're Grown ups."

The "Believe" singer also gave fans a glimpse into the relationship and what she loved best about the vice president of A&R (artists and repertoire) at Def Jam records.

"He's Kind, Smart, Hilarious...& We 🫦Like Teenagers," she wrote with a lip biting emoji.

Further down in the comments she told a supportive fan "we're happy," after they replied with a photo of a woman wearing a T-shirt that read, "old b****** winning."

Then after sending fans into a frenzy on Christmas Day by posting the diamond ring, Cher posted the photo a second time with an explanation.

"I posted this cause his nails are so cool," Cher explained of Edwards' black and green flames nail polish.

Cher has been married two times, to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman. She is mom to sons Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, with Bono and Allman, respectively.

Edwards shares a 3-year-old son with model Amber Rose, but they ended their romance in August 2021.