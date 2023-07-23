Chevrolet, Hyundai Aim To Overtake Kia, Toyota in Biggest SUV Battle Yet

The three-row SUV market is exploding with new vehicles this summer. In July, the redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse and 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe both debuted, just a month after new options from the Toyota brand including the 2024 Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

All of them are vying for the top spot that is held by the Toyota Highlander, which moved 57,920 units in the second quarter. The Highlander, slightly shorter and narrower than the new Grand Highlander, is followed in sales by the Ford Explorer and current Chevy Traverse, which will be replaced by the 2024 model.

"The three-row crossover segment is in a growth stage, and competition is heating up with a flood of refreshed and redesigned products coming to market. There's a new wave of younger buyers with growing families shifting to larger vehicles, and automakers are offering great options to satisfy this buyer," Paul Waatti, manager of industry analysis at AutoPacific told Newsweek.

The new Traverse, available in early 2024, was redesigned to look more like a rugged SUV to appeal to those growing families, as opposed to a sleeker crossover. It takes many cues from the larger and popular Chevrolet Suburban SUV including the squared front end and mesh grille on the Z71 and RS models. It comes in four trims, LS, LT, Z71 and RS with new technologies and safety features.

That Z71 model adds an off-road focused Traverse, complete with all-wheel drive, an extra inch of ground clearance, specific Terrain Modes and tow hooks. The sporty RS trim comes with special badges and black wheels, unique suspension tuning, a flat bottom steering wheel and standard second row one-touch power-folding seats.

Inside, the Traverse added more tech to compete with the class leading Ford and Toyota. It now offers a standard, best-in-class 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with available wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot. It has six USB ports as well as OnStar and Bluetooth.

But the segment is as much about versatility as it is about technology. The Traverse now has 98 cubic-feet of cargo space, a column-mounted shifter that opens up more storage space for front passengers. Heated seats, a heated steering wheel and leather trim are available. It offers seven- or eight-passenger seating, with second row captain's chairs that slide.

This segment is also buoyed by efficiency and this three-row comes with a new turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine delivering 315 horsepower (hp) and a GM-estimated 317 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. All are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive. When properly equipped, the new Traverse has a max trailering rating of up to 5,000 pounds.

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse comes standard with a 17.7-inch touchscreen display. General Motors

"That new off-road flavored Z71 trim should expand the buyer pool. GM will follow the Traverse with new generations of the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia, with the latter reverting to a larger footprint that should make it even more competitive than today's short-wheelbase Acadia," said Waatti.

Where Chevrolet leaned into its already-popular styling on the Suburban, Hyundai went a different route, creating something new and squaring off every corner on the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. The three-row SUV hadn't been redesigned since 2018 but now gets a lengthened wheelbase, a larger tailgate and new wheels in addition to new lights, grille, bumpers and almost everything else.

Hyundai says the "radical transformation" maximizes cargo capacity and that it created the three-row SUV for adventurers. The wide tailgate is made for enjoying the outdoors while still being comfortable in the cabin. It will officially premiere worldwide in August on Hyundai's YouTube channel.

The interior of the 2024 Santa Fe features more horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design on the dashboard and air vents. It comes with a Panoramic Curved Display and wireless charging. The display connects the 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system. The Santa Fe has brightly colored seats and headliner to add to the sense of spaciousness. It also offers soft-touch wood and Nappa leather.

The 2024 Santa Fe uses sustainable materials for the headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks, which are made of recycled plastic. It also offers eco-friendly leatherette on the doors and dashboard.

"The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade continue upward momentum after recent refreshes. At the same time, the new Hyundai Santa Fe distinguishes itself further from Tucson with a new lease on life via a boxier design that welcomes a third row of seats," said Waatti.

The three-row SUV market is now packed and includes the popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, the strong-selling Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer, the premium Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Grand Highlander, and now a new Chevy Traverse and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Telluride and Palisade, of which production is ramping up to meet demand, bank off their stylishness and features. They both feature a V6 engine.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes with a powerful V6, and is the most luxurious of the bunch. Chevrolet played it extremely safe with the Traverse, which makes sense as it is just behind the Ford Explorer in sales. Hyundai did the opposite with the Santa Fe, which moves more units that the Telluride or Palisade. Those don't even include the slightly smaller and less-expensive options like the Honda Pilot and Kia Sorento.

"Automakers have clearly prioritized three-row crossover programs, and whether mainstream, premium, or luxury, buyers looking at three-row crossovers may have a hard time whittling the list down to just one favorite," said Waatti.