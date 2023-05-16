The Kia Telluride is the popular three-row SUV sharing a platform with its sister company's Hyundai Palisade. The up-to-eight-passenger Telluride landed as a concept in 2016 and debuted in 2020 with high sales and sold-out dealership allocations.

Kia updated the Telluride for 2023 with a gently redesigned look, a new X-Pro off-road trim and new digital screens. It also now comes standard with Wi-Fi and navigation, while a digital key is optional. Smartphone support is standard.

The 2023 Telluride continues with a 3.8-liter six-cylinder making 291 horsepower (hp), all get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. It can tow 5,000 pounds and returns 26 miles per gallon on the highway in front-drive trim.

The large Telluride SUV competes for sales with the Ford Explorer ($36,760), Honda Pilot ($37,295), Nissan Pathfinder ($35,200) and Toyota Highlander ($36,620). All of them have three rows and all offer all-wheel drive.

Inside buyers get curved, dual 12.3-inch display screens with a 12.3-inch gauge cluster as optional equipment. The dashboard was redesigned with new panels and air vents while the steering wheel was also revamped. New interior color packages are also available.

As with the first generation, the Kia Telluride feels more expensive inside than its price would suggest with wood trim and metal controls. It also feels spacious with a big center armrest between the front seats. The cleanly integrated digital screens are complemented by redundant buttons and switches, making it easy to switch modes or change the climate without looking away from the road.

Apple CarPlay and smartphone charging is wireless on this Prestige trim ($50,390) and works flawlessly and the premium audio system is loud and crisp. The head-up display that projects speed and other information onto the windshield is now 10 inches, up from 8.5.

The seats are wide, comfortable and adjustable though there was a little bit less seat bottom adjustment than expected. The front seats are soft enough for long road trips and the rear seats slide fore and aft making it easy to install child seats and easy to make space for third-row passengers.

The 2023 Kia Telluride has a spacious cabin and offers two mooroofs. Kia

Dual sunroofs let in lots of light, but also heat when the sun is directly overhead. With the third row folded there is a space for two kids bicycles along with other assorted weekend gear.

On the road the Kia Telluride absorbs all the bumps and potholes the road can throw at it in comfort mode, and can roll over said dirt roads calmly and comfortably. It's quieter than expected too, even over those dirt roads. The steering is medium weight and accurate. This obviously isn't a sports car, but it handles better than most big SUVs.

The six-cylinder is quiet from inside the cabin too but does seem to work hard when passing on the expressway or trying to get around traffic at a stoplight. It's acceleration is adequate for this class. If a buyer is looking for something speedier the Ford Explorer has its high-power ST option. The eight-speed in the Kia made for smooth shifts, even at full throttle when trying to get up to speed.

The usual safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping and blind-sport warnings are here. Forward park distance alerts and surround view are optional along with Highway Driving Assist 2 which maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, keeps the vehicle within the lane and assists with lane changes.

Of its biggest competitors, the Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, the Kia has the most cache, often selling out though 2023 models are on sale now on dealer lots. It comes with the standard feature of much more expensive SUVs and looks handsomer than its competition as well.

If a buyer is looking for speed, the Explorer does have that option. The Nissan Pathfinder might be the most rugged if off-roading is part of the owner's future; the Toyota Highlander leads the segment. However, the Telluride's combination of styling, features and comfort make it one of the best in its class whether sales reflect that or not.