World

China's National Day Met with Worldwide 'Day of Mourning' Protests

By Micah McCartney
World China Hong Kong Xinjiang Tibet

Democracy activists from Hong Kong and other Chinese territories rallied in major cities around the world on Sunday for a "day of mourning" as China celebrated 74 years since its founding.

The U.S.-based Hong Kong Democracy Council posted photos on social media showing demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party in locations including London, San Francisco and Tokyo. Uyghurs activists, who came out against China's rights violations in the northwestern Xinjiang region, also attended.

Hong Kong has seen a rapid erosion of basic freedoms since Beijing-backed authorities launched a crackdown in 2019, in a move widely considered to be in violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a treaty that guaranteed the former British colony would retain its autonomy and civil liberties for 50 years.

Organizers in New York City held an exhibit focused on the CCP's infiltration of free societies, including in the form of extraterritorial surveillance. Hong Kongers and Uyghur activists who have fled China in recent years said they were targets of Chinese state-backed harassment campaigns, a practice the U.S. Justice Department calls "transnational repression."

In London, demonstrators were photographed with signs reading "Tibetans demand freedom" and "We resist the Chinese Communist Party." In Washington, D.C., protesters wore shirts with the message "Stop Uyghur Genocide," referring to Beijing's years-long mass internment and reeducate of its Muslim-majority population in Xinjiang.

Pro-Hong Kong protest in Taipei in 2022
Activists hold flags that read "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now" during a rally to mark the third anniversary of the start of massive pro-democracy protests which roiled Hong Kong in 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 12, 2022. Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images

As Chinese soldiers held a flag-raising ceremony on Tiananmen Square on October 1, video emerged of a man in black clothing being violently arrested in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping area, allegedly for holding up a white flower.

The white petals of the Hong Kong flag have become a symbol of resistance in the city, where even seemingly unobtrusive protests such as holding blank sheets of paper can see individuals run afoul of the draconian national security law introduced there in 2020.

The Hong Kong Police Force didn't return a written request for comment before publication.

Cops in Xianggang (Occupied Hong Kong) arrest man for holding white flowers on occupier's national day
by u/lebbe in HongKong

On September 26, democracy supporter and former media mogul Jimmy Lai marked the 1,000th day of his nearly six-year prison sentence. The 75-year-old former owner of the Apple Daily newspaper is being kept in solitary confinement in Hong Kong's Stanley Prison, having previously served a 20-month term in connection with the pro-democracy protests that gripped the city in 2019.

He awaits yet another trial, also on national security charges, that could result in life imprisonment.

A "day of mourning" was also held by protesters in Taiwan on Sunday. The democratically governed island has welcomed some, but not all, asylum seekers from Hong Kong.

Last week, as part of China's 74th anniversary celebrations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his goal to see Taiwan and China unified under one flag. Taipei, meanwhile, has long rejected the proposal.

China's embassy in Washington, D.C., didn't return an emailed request for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC