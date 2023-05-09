Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim Over Her Controversial Deleted Tweets

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at Twitter trolls who continue to mock her with pizza emoji.

The model and TV personality has had a checkered history on social media, with accusations of cyberbullying made against her, and a number of conspiracy theories accusing her and husband John Legend of having ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Teigen is regularly trolled online with social media users linking her to the alt-right conspiracy theory known as "Pizzagate." Teigen herself apologized for her past behavior and admitted to cyberbullying on Twitter in 2021. On Monday, Teigen wrote about how she misses the old "unhingedness" of Twitter, but she admitted the new tone of the social media site is "better" for her.

twitter is a full nicotine vape and blue sky is the water vape you use to wean off. I miss the danger and destruction of twitter but I know it’s better for me. It’s just missing a little unhingedness, like when I lifted an entire fridge at jimmy fallon to find my juul (NEVER… — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2023

Her admission wasn't wholly accepted though, as some of her followers pointed out past tweets she'd deleted, using pizza emoji to mock her.

The emojis are a reference to Pizzagate, which is an unsubstantiated theory linking her, Legend and convicted sex offender Epstein. Trolls online have accused the couple of pedophilia, with Pizzagate linked to the far-right conspiracy group QAnon.

Seemingly stating enough is enough, Teigen clapped back at one Twitter user who made another reference to Pizzagate.

Chrissy Teigen, pictured at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, has hit back at social media users who are continuing to tweet pizza emojis at her. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Christopher Furlong/FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I miss the danger and destruction of twitter but I know it's better for me. It's just missing a little unhingedness," Teigen wrote on Monday. She replied to a number of people who replied to her tweet.

"What you miss is the 80,000 tweets that you deleted," self-proclaimed author Alicia Osmera wrote. "Ready for some cheese [pizza emoji], and walnut sauce?"

"You think about little kids a lot more than I do, I promise that," Teigen replied.

Osmera and some other Twitter users refuted Teigen's claim by pointing out how Teigen has deleted many problematic tweets over the years. Some shared screenshots of tweets that appear to have been sent by Teigen over a decade ago, but they can't be verified as authentic.

You think about little kids a lot more than I do, I promise that — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2023

Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory that arose during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It suggested that there was a human trafficking and child sex ring allegedly involving the pizzeria Comet Ping Pong based in Washington D.C.. Multiple news sources have continuously discredited the theory.

In September 2020, Teigen spoke out about the continued trolling she received about Pizzagate, calling it "insanity." During a period when she admitted she was struggling, she wrote on Instagram, "I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I'm cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone [...] hated me. I couldn't do anything right, say anything right. I couldn't leave cute comments on my friend's pages knowing they'd be flooded with pizzagate insanity."

Newsweek has reached out to Teigen directly for an update and further comment on the situation.