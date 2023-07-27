Christian School Fires Teachers Who Attended Drag Show

A Christian school in Texas has reportedly fired two teachers after they attended a drag show.

Kristi Maris took to Facebook on Monday to say that she had been fired from her job at First Baptist Academy, where she had worked for almost 20 years, after she attended a drag show at Hamburger Mary's in downtown Houston.

It comes as drag shows have been targeted in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians, who portray them as sexual and harmful to children. In the 2023 legislative session, bills taking aim at drag events have been introduced in more than a dozen states, amid a wider attack on LGBTQ+ rights by Republican lawmakers across the country.

Maris, a physical education teacher at the school, attended the show with a colleague and her daughters on July 13, KTRK-TV reported.

She posted photos and video on Facebook the following day, along with a caption saying she had "a blast" at the show.

In Monday's Facebook post, she wrote that the news of her termination "spread like wildfire" at the church and school before she was notified.

"They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn't walking in a Godly manner, so that being said please remove yourself from my page if this offends you, if you think this is UnGodly, makes me a pedaphile [sic], or causes you to feel uncomfortable," she wrote.

Maris' colleague, who has not been named, was also terminated, according to KTRK-TV.

First Baptist Academy's senior pastor told the station that the firings were because of a violation of a clause in the school's operating policies manual.

"I will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community," the line states.

Maris told the station that she did not realize attending the drag show was a violation of the school's guidelines.

A Christian school in Texas has reportedly fired two teachers after they attended a drag show.

"They're entertainers. I would've never thought in a million years that this would happen," she said. "Never. We were in disbelief."

Maris, who is a Christian, said she has always taught her students to love each other.

"I've talked to them and told them, 'You have to get along. God loves us all equally.' And that's the way we should be," she said. "We should love everybody, and that's what we've been teaching, but they're expecting us not to do that."

Many have shared messages of support for Maris on Facebook.

One person wrote: "You are a HUGE loss to that school!! You have helped nurture, guide and inspire many children's lives and they will forever be grateful to you!!"

Another wrote: "You are such an amazing teacher and the children are who will miss out. I'm so sorry!"

And different comment read: "The two of you have impacted so many children's and families' lives over the years, don't ever forget that!"

Newsweek has contacted Maris for further comment via Facebook.