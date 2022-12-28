'The Circle' Season 5 Release Date: When New Episodes Are Out on Netflix

The Circle is back on Netflix for Season 5 with a whole new cast of players signing up for the show in the hopes of being crowned the most popular influencer and the winner of a huge cash prize.

Netflix's hit reality television show is hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, 45, who has also starred in films like Always Be My Maybe and Isn't It Romantic.

The Circle follows a group of contestants who live in the same apartment building but communicate only through online messaging devices, never meeting face-to-face or even hearing each other's voices.

Throughout the game the cast rate each other at ranking ceremonies, with the most popular being deemed "influencers," and the least being at risk of being "blocked" and eliminated from the game.

What makes The Circle even more interesting is that contestants can create their online profiles as themselves or play as somebody else, meaning suspicions are high as players try to gauge who is being real and who is a catfish.

While the first batch of the new The Circle episodes were released on December 28, fans won't be able to binge the whole thing at once as the episodes will now be staggered.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about when you can watch the new episodes of The Circle.

The Circle Season 5 Release Schedule

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 were released on December 28, with subsequent batches scheduled to continue to be released on a weekly basis.

The season will continue on January 4 and January 11, culminating with the finale on January 18.

The full release schedule can be seen below:

Wednesday, December 28: Episodes 1-4

Wednesday, January 4: Episodes 5-8

Wednesday, January 11: Episodes 9-12

Wednesday, January 18: Finale

The Circle Season 5 Cast

There are a few familiar faces on the cast of the new episodes of The Circle.

Shubham Goel, also known as Shooby, from the very first season is back, almost two years after he landed in second place behind winner Joey Sasso. Another face fans may recognize is that of Brett Robinson, who finished in sixth place on Big Brother 20 back in 2018.

Oliver Twixt is also no stranger to reality television as he has previously appeared on Chasing Atlanta and The Ts Madison Experience.

The rest of the cast is made up of Marvin Achi, Chaz Lawery, Raven Sutton, Sam Carmona, Tom Houghton and Xanthi Perdikomatis.

There are also three catfish; Brian Clark playing as Brittney, Billie-Jean Blackett playing as Bruno and Tasia Lesley playing as Tamira.

Ahead of the season premiere it was confirmed by Netflix that there would be a major twist as all of this year's players are single, or claim to be, with the new season being dubbed The Circle: Singles.

The announcement of the new twist came with the promise of "more flirting, more drama and lots of surprises" as the singletons (or contestants playing singletons) battle it out to win hearts, make romantic bonds, and be named top influencer to win the grand prize.

Last season's winner, Frank Grimsley, ended up with $150,000, more than any winner has pocketed in the past.

The first part of The Circle Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix. The first four seasons are also available to stream in full.