Clarence Thomas in Spotlight as Supreme Court Delivers Blow to Trump Ally

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by conservative lawyer John Eastman in which he attempted to shield a number of emails from congressional investigators pertaining to the results of the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Eastman is one of 19 individuals, including former President Donald Trump, indicted in August in Fulton County, Georgia, for allegedly interfering in the state's election to overturn results in Trump's favor. Eastman, Trump and others have defended their actions and maintained their innocence.

Justice Clarence Thomas recused himself from participating in the ruling; Eastman is his former law clerk.

Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. Thomas recused himself on a ruling involving Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman regarding January 6, 2021. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

"It should not be big news that Justice Clarence Thomas recused himself from participating in a case involving John Eastman, his former law clerk," wrote former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. "But in this day & age & for this Justice, it is. Also, Eastman lost. His emails are fair game."

The Court's justices declined to listen to Eastman's appeal stemming from a lower court ruling that backed up a federal judge's determination that his 10 emails can be turned over to a committee within the House of Representatives due to an exception to attorney-client privilege between Eastman and Trump.

Eastman's appeal argued that while the district court in question ruled that some emails fell within the scope of the attorney-client or work product privileges, they were subject to the "crime-fraud" exception.

"That ruling created a stigma for both Petitioner and his client, the former President of the United States and current candidate for the presidency," the appeal stated.

The defendants in the Ninth Circuit case were Representative Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, and Chapman University.

Newsweek reached out to Eastman's legal counsel via email for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

