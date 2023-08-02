Is Ginni Thomas Co-Conspirator No. 6 in Trump Indictment? What We Know

Speculation is growing that Virginia "Ginni" Thomas is one of the alleged co-conspirators cited in the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Six alleged co-conspirators were mentioned in the indictment issued on Tuesday and while none were named, five of the six could be identified based upon details about them contained in the document. None were charged in the indictment.

Co-Conspirator 6 has proven more difficult to identify and some social media users speculated that it could be Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

Newsweek has reached out to an attorney for Thomas via email for comment.

Despite speculation surrounding Thomas, it is not possible to know with any certainty who Co-Conspirator 6 is.

Virginia Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, leaves for a break during a closed-door meeting with House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill September 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. There has been speculation that Thomas is one of the six alleged co-conspirators cited in an indictment of former President Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A grand jury indicted Trump on Tuesday on four charges in the Capitol riot probe, which include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and he has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's probe, claiming it's politically motivated. In a social media post on Tuesday, he accused Smith of "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

The indictment cited a "political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding."

That person allegedly sent an email to Co-Conspirator 1—whom The Washington Post has identified as former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani—that provided a list of lawyers in six swing states who would assist in a plan involving phony electors.

The indictment also alleges that Co-Conspirator 6 participated in a conference call about the effort to appoint phony electors in Pennsylvania and that they sought the phone numbers of senators for Giuliani to call on the night of January 6 in an effort to further delay certification of the 2020 election.

Some on social media speculated that Thomas was the sixth alleged co-conspirator, though the identity of the person named in the indictment is not clear and others have suggested alternatives.

"'Co-Conspirator 6' is a weird way to spell Ginni Thomas," tweeted TV producer Jonathan Goldman, though he added that the unnamed person could also be former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, longtime Republican activist Roger Stone, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon or My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Hayes Brown, a writer and editor for MSNBC Daily, included Thomas on his list of guesses at the identities of the alleged co-conspirators. The five other names on his list matched those identified by The Washington Post.

"The DOJ lists six unnamed 'co-conspirators' in the indictment. Here's my best guess, in order, as to who's who," Brown wrote.

Twitter user Tom Joseph wrote: "Co-conspirator number 6 had access to Senators and House members phone numbers and confirmed them for Rudy Giuliani. Ginni Thomas had access to their numbers. She was texting everybody. She also calls herself a political consultant, as the indictment describes number 6. Flipping her could be a pathway to prosecuting the members of Congress who were involved with the coup."

Others appeared to dismiss the idea that the unidentified person was Thomas, with user southpaw writing: "I know why you all want it to be Ginni Thomas. I don't think it is Ginni Thomas."

Former Representative Denver Riggleman responded: "It's not."

Questions were raised last month about whether Thomas should face investigation over her alleged support of a fake electoral plot in the wake of the 2020 election.

Newsweek previously reported that Thomas is alleged to have sent emails to dozens of Arizona election officials and lawmakers claiming it was their "constitutional duty" to install a "clean slate of electors" who would be willing to declare Trump the winner in that state in 2020.

Thomas has been the focus of scrutiny because of conversations she had with then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the 2020 election in which she encouraged him to continue efforts to overturn the results.

However, the identity of the sixth alleged co-conspirator is currently unknown. Some on social media speculated that Co-Conspirator 6 could be Meadows or former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, among others.