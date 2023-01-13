What Size Is a Clouded Leopard? Animal Missing From Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is encountering a "serious situation" when zoo staff realized a clouded leopard wasn't in its enclosed environment late Friday morning.

The zoo is currently working with Dallas police in response to a "code blue," which translates to a "non-dangerous animal" being out of its cage. The zoo said it expects the leopard is still on zoo grounds and is likely hiding. It announced the situation in a tweet Friday morning and has closed its doors until the leopard is found.

"We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," Dallas Zoo tweeted Friday morning. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time."

Clouded leopards are a vulnerable species found in Nepal, Bangladesh and eastern India. They also have been found in the Himalayan mountains, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo's website. The wild cats can weigh between 25 and 51 pounds and their body length can reach up to 35 inches, not including their tail. The leopard's tail can sometimes be as long as its body and is used to balance as the cat moves in the trees. The lithe cat can even climb down trees headfirst.

The Smithsonian National Zoo describes clouded leopards as bridging the gap between small and large wild cats. They possess long canine teeth and stalk their prey, usually gibbons, macaques, small deer and wild boar, from the trees. Clouded leopards also hunt on ground, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo website.

"Although a relatively small predator, a clouded leopard can take down sizeable prey because of its strong legs, large canines and extreme gape (ability to open mouth to about 100 degrees)," the Smithsonian's National Zoo said about the cat.

The zoo said it feeds its clouded leopards separately to avoid aggression but did not mention if the species typically act aggressively toward humans.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.