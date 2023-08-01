CMT Slammed Over Silence Amid Jason Aldean Song Furor

In the eyes of Jason Aldean's fans, Country Music Television has been unusually quiet on social media after pulling the controversial song "Try That in a Small Town."

Aldean's song was released in May but gained national attention and scrutiny in July after its video was released. Its lyrics were called "very scary" by some online and the song was accused of promoting violence. It was also suggested the video had "racist undertones."

On July 14, Country Music Television (CMT) decided to remove the song from play rotation, which has led to the channel becoming a target for Aldean's supporters. The channel did not provide a reason for the decision.

Aldean's fans have seemingly rallied behind the country music star, helping the song reach number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Aldean attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 7, 2017. Aldean's fans have been calling out CMT for staying silent after one of Aldean's songs was removed from its play rotation. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT

Fans have also been vocal on social media, targeting the CMT Twitter account for its silence in the weeks following the decision to remove the song from its playlist.

"Still no posts. The silence of cowards," wrote one Aldean fan.

"Awful quiet CMT, it's not going away," said another.

A third wrote: "CMT sure has been quiet after they took down Jason Aldean's song."

Newsweek has reached out to CMT for comment on the decision not to play Aldean's song.

The @CMT account was previously very active, regularly posting videos and pictures to 1.4 million followers. On July 14 there were two posts but since then no tweets have been added. However, the account has "liked" a number of tweets since then, proving that it is still active in some capacity.

CMT has updated its TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts regularly since then but has yet to address anything related to Aldean's song.

"Notice that @CMT has gone silent. No post since the 14th. Woke is the New Stupid. CMT management is Woke beyond Repair," a Twitter user with the screen name "ULTRA_MAGA Francis Lee wrote.

"CMT Twitter has been awfully quiet since they alienated their base. Likely scrambling to 'recover,' but never will," Twitter user Lone Star said. "Will be fun to watch the downfall CMT sucks."

CMT Twitter has been awfully quiet since they alienated their base. Likely scrambling to “recover”, but never will.

Will be fun to watch the downfall

CMT sucks — Lone Star (@LoneSta56810307) July 23, 2023

Another user, @BexBeckerini lumped CMT and singer Sheryl Crow together, after she was one of many high-profile figures to speak out against Aldean's song. Addressing Aldean on Twitter she wrote: "There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence" and called his lyrics "just lame."

The staunch defense of Aldean from his fans has targeted others online. Activist and influencer Destinee Stark made a series of TikTok videos unpacking the problematic references and imagery seen and heard within "Try That in a Small Town" and its accompanying video. Days later she spoke out about the serious backlash she was receiving.

"All I've done is point out racist undertones of a song & I've gotten dozens of death threats, been slandered & accused of fraud, been doxxed, & have had the most vile s*** said to me by @Jason_Aldean's fans," she said on July 21. "If he won't stand against racism, he should AT LEAST stand against this."

Newsweek has reached out to Jason Aldean's representatives via email for comment.