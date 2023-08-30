Colorado School's Gadsden Flag Ban Overturned After Student Goes Viral

The Colorado Springs school that sparked conservative outrage after telling a 12-year-old boy he had to remove a patch displaying the Gadsden flag from his backpack due to "its origins with slavery" has reversed course, saying he can continue bringing it to lessons.

According to The Denver Gazette, the boy's family was notified of the decision by The Vanguard School on Tuesday following an emergency meeting by its board of directors.

Stock photo showing a man with a Gadsden flag listening to a speaker during the Kentucky Freedom Rally at the capitol building on August 28, 2021 in Frankfort, Kentucky. A Colorado school has reversed its decision to ban a student from wearing a Gadsden flag patch on his bag, after incorrectly claiming its "origins" lay with slavery. Jon Cherry/GETTY

In an email sent to the families of students at the school, the board said: "From Vanguard's founding we have proudly supported our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the ordered liberty that all Americans have enjoyed for almost 250 years.

"The Vanguard School recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history. This incident is an occasion for us to reaffirm our deep commitment to a classical education in support of these American principles."

The Gadsden flag features a coiled rattlesnake on a yellow background along with the slogan "don't tread on me." It was designed in 1775 by Christopher Gadsden, later a brigadier general in the Continental Army, as a symbol of defiance to British imperial control.