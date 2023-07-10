Congress Called to Investigate 'Broken and Captured' Supreme Court

A coalition of 90 progressive organizations called on the United States Congress to investigate the "broken and captured" Supreme Court on Monday following a tumultuous term.

The Supreme Court is facing new scrutiny following a series of controversial decisions, including the rolling back of Roe v. Wade, which previously guaranteed abortion rights, last year, and concerns about several justices' ties to wealthy political donors. The Court's most recent term was marred by ethical concerns and low approval ratings, sparking calls for Congress to take action to institute a new code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.

On Monday, the United for Democracy coalition sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to investigate concerns about Supreme Court corruption.

"We write today on behalf of the tens of millions of Americans we represent to urge Congress to finally address a broken and captured Supreme Court that is overturning precedents, shattering judicial norms, and consistently siding with billionaires, massive corporations, and their extreme right-wing allies over workers, families, communities, and our democracy," the letter reads.

The United States Capitol building. A coalition of 90 progressive organizations called on the United States Congress to investigate the "broken and captured" Supreme Court on Monday following a tumultuous term. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The letter warned that the Court's "extremist decisions" is causing it to lose "legitimacy," an increase in corporate power and for the U.S. democracy to "fade."

It comes after several justices came under question over their ties to wealthy donors. ProPublica reported in April that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted vacations among other benefits from GOP donor Harlan Crow without disclosure and that Justice Samuel Alito accepted a fishing vacation to Alaska from donor Paul Singer.

These allegations of corruptions prompted United for Democracy to urge Congress to take two paths to hold the Court "accountable" in the letter sent on Monday.

First, they urged Congress to launch a "coordinated multi-committee oversight effort" into allegations of corruption that would enable "accountability" for instances of lawbreaking among judges and financial backers, "expose the methods and mechanisms used by elite actors to secure undue influence over the judicial process" and inform the public about these ethics issues.

Second, the coalition urged Congress to pass legislation aimed at protecting the Court's independence "from those seeking to exert undue influence."

"Formal Congressional hearings and oversight would be a strong step toward Congress advancing a legislative agenda that would rein in judicial corruption, protect our checks and balances, restore the rule of law, hold justices accountable, and preserve our freedoms and democracy. Most importantly, it would help restore the American public's confidence in the Court as an institution," the letter reads.

Newsweek reached out to Senator Dick Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversees the Court, for comment via email.

Supreme Court justices have defended themselves against corruption allegations. Thomas responded to the ProPublica report by saying he has "always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines" and that it is his "intent to follow this guidance in the future." Meanwhile, Alito said the flight to Alaska was the "only occasion" where he accepted transportation to a social event.

Democrats Urged Supreme Court Launch Internal Investigations

While Congress has not initiated their own investigations into the Supreme Court, a group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Representative Dan Goldman of New York, last month urged Chief Justice John Roberts to establish an "independent investigative body within the Court that can provide transparency and accountability through exhaustive investigations into alleged ethical improprieties."

"The Court's failure to conduct a meaningful, independent investigation into allegations against Justices Thomas and Alito only underscores widespread concerns that the Supreme Court is not subject to a code of ethics or an adequate enforcement process," the lawmakers wrote in a June 27 letter originally reported by NBC News.