Conservatives Slam Kamala Harris' New Gun Violence Position

Some conservative social media users criticized an announcement by President Joe Biden on Friday to appoint Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the White House's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"Biden just started something called the "Office of Gun Violence Prevention" - and he put Kamala Harris in charge! Hate to tell y'all but if Kamala handles GUNS like she handled the border, we ALL gonna be in body bags with toe tags on," former Republican Florida congressional candidate Lavern Spicer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As of September 1, there were 479 mass shootings in 2023, 12,828 gun deaths, 25,467 gun injuries and 1,098 unintentional shootings in the U.S., according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

On Friday, Biden announced that he was appointing Harris to oversee the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, alongside Stefanie Feldman—Biden's gun violence policy adviser—who will serve as the director of the office.

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2023, in New York City. On September 22, 2023, social media users reacted to Harris being appointed to oversee the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Every time I've met with families impacted by gun violence as they mourn their loved ones, and I've met with so many throughout the country, they all have the same message for their elected officials: 'do something,'" Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'll continue to urge Congress to take commonsense actions that the majority of Americans support like enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in the absence of that sorely-needed action, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention along with the rest of my Administration will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart."

In response to Biden's announcement, a number of others criticized the decision on social media.

"Since you failed miserably as the 'Border Czar' then for your gun safety program set a strong example and stop using Secret Service protection," Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said. "If the American people don't need guns then you don't need good guys protecting you with guns like the 'assault weapons' you hate."

"THEY ARE COMING FOR YOUR GUNS:" X user Ron Messick wrote.

Ryan Petty, a member of the Florida State Board of Education and parent of a child killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018, said: "White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, to be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris. She's done a bang up job with the border. Hasn't she?"

White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, to be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s done a bang up job with the border. Hasn’t she? https://t.co/mvG1tyQc2F — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 22, 2023

X user Alec Lace wrote: "Military age males are pouring into our country and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to take away your guns."

But some other social media users applauded the announcement by Biden.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas shooting and gun control activist, said: "Feels nice to see something you've been working with so many survivors and advocates on for years finally become a reality. Thanks @POTUS."

Similarly, X user @mmpadellan wrote: "In the face of constant MAGA Republican obstruction on gun violence, I'm glad to see our elected leaders have not given up the fight! Thank you for doing everything you can to save lives, President Biden!"

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Update 9/22/23, 3:28 p.m. ET. This story has been updated to include additional responses.