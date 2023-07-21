Politics

Cornel West's Chance of Ruining Biden's Reelection, According to Polls

By
Politics Presidential election Republican Democrat Joe Biden

While Cornel West appears to have little chance of becoming the next president of the United States, the Green Party candidate could skew the election in Donald Trump's favor.

Several polls show Trump and President Joe Biden as the top contenders in the 2024 general election, likely leading to a rematch of the hotly contested 2020 election that resulted in Biden's victory. Biden and Trump face hurdles in their campaigns, with Biden battling unease from the public about his age and Trump's myriad legal woes concerning potential voters.

According to polling numbers published on Friday by RacetotheWH, Biden has his largest lead over Trump since January. RacetotheWH, which tracks polling by analyzing a wide range of surveys from reputable pollsters, reported that Biden leads Trump 44.1 percent to 42.2 percent. On January 20, Biden polled 43.6 percent to Trump's 41.5 percent.

However, with West joining the fray as a third-party candidate, Biden may lose just enough votes in key swing states to boost Trump's chances for a second term.

Cornel West's Chance of Ruining Biden ReElection
Academic Cornel West departs after speaking at an event with local campaign volunteers at a field office on February 1, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. West is running as a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Mark Makela/Getty

Echelon Insights polled 1,020 voters from June 26 to 29 about a hypothetical matchup between Trump, Biden and West. The results showed that voters narrowly preferred Trump over Biden. West amassed 4 percent of the vote in the general election, whereas the poll showed Trump and Biden receiving 43 percent and 42 percent, respectively. West threatens to pull votes away from Biden with his small but substantial impact.

Republican strategist Mark Weaver told Newsweek that West will likely pull votes from Biden rather than Trump due to West's affinity with Black voters and voters under age 40.

"This is very dangerous for Joe Biden because the groups West pulls from are traditional Democrat groups and that spells real trouble for Joe Biden," Weaver said.

To make a true impact, West must make it onto the ballot in every state—one of the biggest challenges facing the Green Party as candidates must meet certain requirements to be added. Weaver said that West's chances of skewing the election in Trump's favor are higher if West makes it to the debate stage, especially if Biden doesn't debate.

Read more

The Echelon Insights poll found that in what it called "key battleground states," Trump's lead over Biden was even larger, with the poll showing Trump receiving 48 percent of the vote compared to Biden's 40 percent and West's 3. The poll found that 11 percent of responders were still unsure whom they would vote for.

A third-party candidate skewing the election is uncommon but not unheard of. Weaver called it the Ross Perot effect. In 1992, Perot ran as an independent against Republican President George H.W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton. Perot pulled votes from Bush, and Clinton secured the presidency.

So far, there aren't many polls available outside of Echelon Insights that show a matchup specifically between Trump, Biden and West. However, a Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 500 registered Ohio voters in July found that 2 percent of voters preferred West, compared to 38.2 percent for Biden and 43.6 percent for Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2020.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC