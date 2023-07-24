Country Music Star Brantley Gilbert Lashes Out at Jason Aldean Song Critics

Country rock star Brantley Gilbert is standing by Jason Aldean, after slamming his critics while on stage at a recent concert.

In a minute-long rant posted onto social media, Gilbert tells the crowd that he doesn't understand society nowadays and says the Aldean situation made him "mad as hell."

Aldean's new song "Try That in a Small Town" has been criticized for allegedly promoting gun violence while some have suggested its video has racist themes.

The song received little backlash when it was first released in May, but the music video was released on July 14, which gave it a wider audience. The accusations of racism stem from the fact that Aldean sings in front of the Mary County Courthouse, a building in Columbia, Tennessee, that was the site of race riots in 1946 and the 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black man.

From left, Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert, pictured performing in California in July, has spoken out in defense of Jason Aldean, pictured right, performing in Tennessee in June 2023. Aldean has been accused of promoting gun violence and racism in his song "Try That in a Small Town." Tim Mosenfelder / Terry Wyatt/Getty Images / WireImage

Country Music Television (CMT) pulled it from rotation as people spoke out against the song online. Prominent republicans like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis voiced their support for Aldean though.

Gilbert performed at the Arkansas Music Pavilion on Thursday July 20 where he gave his opinion on the Aldean situation, and other topics that have been aggravating him. TikTok user @haleysalter12 shot the video which has been viewed over 1 million times.

"Society these days I don't much understand and don't much give a s*** too," Gilbert says on stage to the crowd, speaking into the mic with a guitar strapped over him. "One of my many pet peeves is the fact that we live in a society nowadays when people don't get punched in the face anymore. Just a bunch of keyboard warriors hiding behind a cell phone and laptops talking a bunch of s***."

The crowd cheered in unison as Gilbert made his points.

"So I got mad as hell the other day over this [Jason] Aldean thing. I thought I was gonna tweet something, and I realized that I don't have the password for any of my social media. So I decided to write them son' b****** a song I hope y'all like it."

He proceeded to play a song he called "Bury Me Upside Down," in which the chorus says "bury me upside down so the world can kiss my a**."

Graham Allen, host of the religious podcast Dear America, shared the video of Gilbert's comments.

"Brantley Gilbert said the TRUTH," he wrote. "EVERYDAY AMERICANS are behind JASON ALDEAN!!!!"

Newsweek has reached out to Aldean's agent via email for comment, and to Gilbert's representatives for further comment.