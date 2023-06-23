Why Couple Choose These Plane Seats Every Time Baffles Internet: 'Weird'

Everyone has a preference about seating while flying coach. Some pick the aisle; some, the window seat; some would prefer to sit at the back of the plane; others, the front.

One TikTok couple revealed their choice when flying with their partner, and it's sparked debate online. In the video, viewed more than 436,000 times since it was posted on June 2, couple Gavin and Jess (@gavinandjess) said that they will always book aisle seats next to each other.

"People think we're weird but tbh [to be honest] the most elite seat configuration when flying with someone is to both pick the aisle seats in the same aisle," reads the video text. "Leg room for us both and the perfect amount of space between us? Sold," reads the caption.

There are advantages and disadvantages to every seat on a plane, and you have to find what works best for you.

"There are pros and cons to choosing between a window or an aisle seat," says flight comparison site Skyscanner on its website. "In a window seat, you won't have to worry about anyone bumping into you or asking you to get up so they can leave. You also have a little more real estate to lean against when you sleep. In an aisle seat, you can get up whenever you want to stretch or take a bathroom break.

"Avoid choosing a seat near the bathrooms or family sections of a plane if you can," Skyscanner adds. "Extra legroom might be worth the splurge if it means a more comfortable flight. Once you are seated, avoid placing anything under the seat in front of you for full use of leg space."

Users differed in their opinions in the comments. "Then get bumped by people going toilet every 2 minutes, or people in your row getting up, the trolly," commented one user. "Better than being in a middle seat and the person on the aisle is sleep when you need to wake them to get up and [move]," replied the original poster.

"The aisle seat is the worst seat. No, I don't get it," wrote one user. "My husband and I ALWAYS do this!!!" posted another. One user commented: "My husband and I both get window seats and he sits in the row in front or behind me."

