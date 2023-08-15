Owner Reveals Unusual Reason Behind Dachshund's Large 'Bald Patch'

A social media video has stunned viewers online after sharing how a dachshund had been left with a prominent bald patch due to ingrown hairs.

Ingrown hairs, which are hairs that have grown back into the skin, can cause itching and irritation for many people. Although the condition can be caused by human hair removal, practices like waxing, tweezing and shaving, it can sporadically affect dogs too and cause discomfort.

The TikTok post, which features a sausage dog in South Africa named Dash, captures Dash's coat that has sadly become riddled with ingrown hairs. His owner can be seen trying to brush over the problematic patch with her fingers to try and stimulate hair growth and release the trapped hair from under the pup's skin.

The video had been captioned: "What is this about?"

How To Treat Ingrown Hairs in Dogs

As the social media video shows, it's also possible for dogs to suffer with ingrown hairs.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) writes on its pet health insurance website that while ingrown hairs are uncomfortable for pets too, they can be treated easily.

"Hairs can grow into the skin causing small red pimple-like bumps. Ingrown hairs are more commonly seen on your pet's paws between their toes. They can also show up after clipping or grooming. They're often very itchy, and your pet may chew on or scratch at the area, which can lead to an infection," the ASPCA writes online.

"Some ingrown hairs resolve themselves without treatment, but it's still a good idea to talk with your veterinarian. Red bumps can indicate other types of skin issues, so you'll want to rule those out."

"Depending on the situation, your veterinarian might recommend a topical (disinfectant) scrub to treat the ingrown hairs. In severe cases, they may need to be lanced," the ASPCA adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @Dash_The_Doxie, the TikTok account created by Dash's owner to showcase his best moments, the post has been viewed over 2 million times.

More than 65,000 users have liked the post, while 1,600 TikTokers so far have shared their knowledge of ingrown hairs in dogs in the post's comments section.

One user suggested: "My Staffordshire bull terrier has this! It's like impacted hair follicles, we remove it with tweezers and it helps regrowth".

"Part of me wants to suggest waxing just that spot like a pore strip," another user added.

"As someone who's works with human body and head hair, give him a bath and soak his hair will be easier and less painful to get out," wrote a different user.

