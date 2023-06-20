Internet Obsessed With Dachshund Swimming in a Life Jacket: 'I Gasped'

A Daschund called Kiro has melted hearts across the internet after a video of him going for a quick swim in a river with his tiny life jacket on went viral.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday by the pet's owner, under the username @__..twigs..__, the sausage dog jumps from a platform into the water while wearing a life jacket. After a short struggle to turn his body around right after diving, the excited pup paddles over and climbs back up, getting ready to jump again.

"We are both learning not to panic when he starts logging over. Note to self - don't point out turtles to the dogs," Kiro's owner captioned the video, adding the hashtag #practicemakesperfect.

Pictures of Kiro provided by his owner. The video of the dachshund swimming in a river while wearing a tiny life vest has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images

His owner told Newsweek: "His name is Kiro but we often call him Weezy or Wee. He's two years old, fierce, and loves swimming."

That's clear from the multiple videos on TikTok of little Kiro investigating the water and getting in a swim session. In one adorable video, Kiro takes a dip and then lounges in his owner's lap while wrapped in a towel.

Because of their elongated bodies and short legs, dachshunds usually make poor swimmers, and even swimming in shallow water can tire the dachshund's little legs out to the point of danger, according to pet experts at Hill's Pet Nutrition.

That's why it is advised to keep a close eye on dachshunds when they're around any body of water and have them wear a life vest as Kiro did in the clip.

@__..twigs..__ Replying to @K00KIE We are both learning not to panic when he starts logging over 😬🌭💚 Note to self- don’t point out turtles to the dogs. #practicemakesperfect #wienerdog ♬ original sound - Twigs

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.5 million views and 777,300 likes on the platform.

One user, Steph, commented: "WHEN HE FLIPPED I GASPED he's so cute I literally can't." And Jack Meehoff said: "This has to be one of the funniest videos [I've ever] seen "don't panic."

TikTok user laineemcintyre commented: "Panicked but going right back for another swim and barrel roll panic."

Another user, Tawny Platis, wrote: "Not his little beanie baby tag." And Jennifer F said: "When he starts logging over.' Hahahaha." Wildrmind added: "HE IS THE CUTEST LITTLE BABY I'VE EVER SEEN."

Leda|Dog Goods & Apparel said: "He did great regardless of the panic."

Alvin.tal said: "The barrel roll was so dramatic."

