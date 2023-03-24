Dad Backed Over Extreme Reaction to Puppies Coming Over to Baby—'Justified'

A first-time dad who admitted he "can't stand" dogs has been backed after reacting with fury to a pet owner who allowed his puppies to invade a picnic he was having with his wife and 6-month-old son.

"I hate dogs," the father wrote in a Reddit post shared under the handle u/Other_Computer_7702. "I think they are gross, I avoid them, I do anything I can to not have them in my life."

While the reasons behind his aversion to canines is not entirely clear, he's not alone. According to a Pew Research Center survey, while an estimated 57 percent of all adults own a pet or pets of some kind, a significant number would rather not.

The financial impact of owning a pet appears to be an important consideration, with the same study showing that 69 percent of adults with an annual family income of $100,000 or more own a pet.

Yet, in the case of this Redditor, the decision is born out of a clear disdain for the species. That's evident from his reaction to a recent encounter with some puppies in a park.

It all started during a picnic with his wife and newborn son in a park he is keen to note is "not a dog park" and is instead one where "all dogs are supposed to stay leashed."

The dad paints an idyllic picture. "Baby is on a big blanket and having the time of his life rolling around, playing, giggling. It's a blast seeing him so happy," he writes.

Unfortunately, it did not last. "Next thing I know there is a pair of puppy's coming right at us," he said. "They are unleashed, and their owner is just standing on the walking path looking at them running toward us."

The dad said he only began to react when the puppies were "pretty much on our blanket." An argument ensued with the dad letting his feelings known. "I straight up say I hate your dogs," he writes. "I start walking toward the guy and am yelling at him to get his dogs."

According to the post, the dog owner was left stunned at this response and insisted the puppies "just wanted to play" and "aren't going to hurt anyone."

The dad was unrepentant though, telling the pet owner he wants "him and his dogs gone" while continuing to shout and swear. Though the pet owner urged him to "calm down" he left soon after. Though the man later wondered if his response had been too "aggressive," some felt he was justified in being angry over the incident.

Ivan Petersel, a certified dog trainer and the owner of Dog Wizardry, told Newsweek: "Dog owners assume that everybody is going to love their dogs as much as they do. However, some people hate dogs, and some people are allergic to dogs. Dog owners should not let their untrained dogs approach random people off leash.

"If your dog is off leash, your dog should have a solid recall," he said, meaning the animal should respond to commands to return to its owner.

Petersel noted that while it remained "subjective" as to whether the man overreacted, the bottom line is that "It's not ok to assume that every person and every other dog is friendly."

"Certainly, this man could've been more cordial," he said. "However, if somebody is not actively looking to interact with your dog, don't force it upon them. What if somebody was walking with their child that had a compromised immune system. Would that person be wrong if they used physical force to keep your dog away?" He said the bottom line was that it's important to "be respectful" when taking a dog out around the general public.

Those sentiments were largely echoed on social media. One user noted that while the dad "had the overreaction of the century" the reality was that the pet owner "shouldn't have let his dogs run around unleashed in a non-dog park."

"It's so weird and rude on the dog owner's part," a second wrote. "They were having a picnic with a baby at a park." A third commented: "While the yelling wasn't okay it's not like he could just sit there calmly and KEEP telling the guy to grab his dogs when he wasn't listening at all in the first place."

Newsweek reached out to u/Other_Computer_7702 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

