Read Teacher's Note Explaining Why Teen Got Detention: 'Burst Out Laughing'

A dad revealed how he "burst out laughing" after receiving an email explaining why his teenage son wound up getting detention at school.

He wasn't alone in seeing the funny side either. Taking a screenshot of the message, the highly amused father shared its contents with followers on Reddit and the reaction was much as expected.

Though there's undoubtedly a time and a place for humor, laughter has been shown to have a positive impact on the brain.

The benefits were highlighted in a study conducted by academics from Loma Linda University in Southern California, in which 20 adults watched a funny video for 20 minutes, while another control group sat calmly in silence.

The two groups then performed a series of memory tests with scientists taking saliva samples that were then analyzed for stress hormones. The results showed that the group watching the funny video fared better in the short-term memory tests.

The comedic efforts of 15-year-old Maddek from Northwest Montana probably didn't result in much of a brain boost for his classmates, but it did leave his dad, and countless others on social media, in stitches.

The email informing Jamie of Maddek's detention. u/andshedanced

"He's always had a very vivid imagination," his dad, who asked simply to be referred to as James, told Newsweek.

"We were standing in the kitchen when I got the email and I said 'Maddek it looks like your teacher sent me an email' and he said 'oh......yaaaa'. So I started reading it out loud and immediately burst out laughing."

The email informed Jamie that Maddek had been given lunch detention because he did "something inappropriate" during class.

"We were playing a review game and he gave himself the name 'Mass Debater,'" the message explained. Jamie admitted they "both laughed together" after he received the email.

"I told him it was pretty funny but not to do it again," he said. "He knows not to, I didn't punish him at all, he's a good kid."

Detention Stories

Having seen the funny side in Maddek's misdemeanor, Jamie decided to share the email to Reddit where it quickly gained traction. At the time of writing it's been upvoted over 70,000 times with many fellow Redditors sharing their own detention stories.

"My middle name is Payne and I got detention for telling my Science teacher that was my middle name when she said I was being a pain," one wrote.

Another commented: "A friend of mine got detention for saying 'holy shitake mushrooms.'" A third said: "I once got detention for saying 'this is a big load of Bolshevik' in a history class" with a fourth adding: "I got a call from my 8-year-old son's teacher that she was concerned about him because while trying to help him with a project, he got upset and said 'Don't lecture me with your $30 haircut!'"

Jamie isn't surprised that others got the joke. "I've used Reddit for years. I knew it would be well received and wanted to share the humor with others," he said.

He also offered some advice for anyone dealing with something similar. "Pick your battles," Jamie said. "Kids doing kid stuff is normal and sometimes their blunders and shenanigans are funny and part of their personality."

It's not the first time classroom shenanigans have proven a source of entertainment on social media. A teacher previously regaled followers with the hilarious conversation she heard between two second-grade kids.

Elsewhere, a Twitter thread detailing some of the things a class of six-year-old's said proved similarly popular. Meanwhile, one educator was left feeling emotional after discovering the true meaning of their nickname.