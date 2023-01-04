Damar Hamlin Said He's 'Cherishing Every Moment' Weeks Before Collapse

A video clip of Damar Hamlin speaking about how lucky he is to be a pro football player, and that he is "cherishing every moment," has gone viral after he collapsed on the field and required CPR during Monday Night Football.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had a reported cardiac arrest after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of their NFL clash.

Medics performed CPR for 20 minutes on the field before Hamlin was rushed to a local hospital, where he is breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

The game was postponed, with a new date to be decided, and now fans have turned to the clip of Hamlin appearing on One Bills Live show, which was filmed postgame a couple of months ago.

In the clip, Hamlin describes the feeling of playing alongside his childhood friend Dane Jackson, who is a cornerback for the Bills.

Hamlin said: "I can't even describe it but I cherish it every second that I can, every second of every day and our prayer that we do every Wednesday.

"Outside [Jackson] was next to me, so I just grabbed his hand and held a little bit harder as you never know when the last day could be that, you get to experience something like this so, you know, I'm cherishing every moment I can."

Damar Hamlin earlier this season… pic.twitter.com/QkK3lE3o8I — Hunter Armor (@HunterArmor) January 3, 2023

There were plenty of emotional response to the video clip and well wishers who are praying that Hamlin pulls through, as he continues to be in a critical condition in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One commented on the video, tweeting: "Every time the ball is snapped, practice or game, an injury might occur. The game is tough on every single play. Hoping this young man gets to follow his dream for another day."

Another added: "Wow! This vid hits me in the gut! He was so grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to play this game of Football. I'm praying that God restores his body and heals him completely."

The Hamlin family released a statement on Tuesday night, as they come to terms with what happened to Damar and the subsequent outpouring of love for him they have received since.

The statement read: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar."

The statement continues: "We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organizations and to have their support.

"We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."

The statement concludes: "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

