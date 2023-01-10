Damar Hamlin Shares Note on 'Blessings,' 'Happiness' After Hospital Release

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shared a message about "blessings" and "happiness" after he was moved from a Cincinnati hospital to one in Buffalo.

The 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during the NFL match up with the Bengals last Monday, after making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

He received more than 30 minutes of medical attention on the field and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC).

The Bills star has now been discharged from UCMC and Dr. William Knight said about Hamlin: "He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery."

After spending two days on a ventilator, Hamlin had recovered enough to be able to walk around by the end of the week.

Hamlin was flown to Buffalo's General Hospital so that he could continue his care and he paid thanks to those who had helped him get to this point.

Writing on Twitter, Hamlin said: "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

Hamlin has since followed this by reposting a message originally shared by his Bills teammate Stefon Diggs.

The message is about finding happiness and embracing the blessings in your life.

It reads: "For many, many years, I allowed my perceptions to dictate my emotions. Those times were an emotional roller coaster for me. Only in the past few years have I taken my mother's advice and chosen to be happy.

"Once I understood the wisdom of her advice, I was able to create joy in life no matter what was happening around me. I learned to be happy when it rained and happy if it didn't.

"If there's one thing I know for certain, it's that each one of us has plenty that we can be grateful for and happy about this very minute. So why wait?"

The message continued: "Take five minutes right now to list the blessings in your life. Take a tour of your life and notice all the people and circumstances you appreciate.

"Continue making your list until you can feel your heart open. This warm, lighthearted feeling in your heart, the happier you will be and the more successful you will become."

Hamlin expressed his delight at how the football community rallied in support of him, with his GoFundMe collection for his charity and foundation now hitting $8.6 million in donations.

There were tributes to the Bills safety at every NFL game over the weekend as well.

Writing on Twitter about the support, Hamlin shared: "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

Hamlin was accompanied from UCMC to the airport by Knight, who told reporters that it is too early to say whether Hamlin would be able to continue his football career.

Knight said: "It's entirely too premature to discuss his football, we're focused on his day-to-day recovery.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of his recovery. We're thrilled where he is today. But in terms of any kind of conjecture about his future, that's still significantly into the future. It's going to be up to Damar."

Timothy Pritts, a physician at UCMC, said that there would be continued tests on Hamlin as they are yet to establish the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Pritts said: "We anticipate that he will undergo an ongoing series of tests and evaluations. He appears to be neurologically completely intact and there's no reason to believe that he won't continue his path to recovery."

