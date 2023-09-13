Danelo Cavalcante Captured: What We Know About Murderer's Arrest

Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was captured on Wednesday morning and taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante's capture comes after the widespread manhunt prompted by his escape from the Chester County Prison on August 31. Cavalcante was previously serving a life sentence in jail for the murder 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, his ex-girlfriend. The Philadelphia Inquirer previously reported that Cavalcante killed Brandao after she learned that he was wanted in connection to a murder in Brazil, his home country.

"A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA," the Pennsylvania State Police said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Photos of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante are displayed before a press conference at Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company on September 10, 2023, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Cavalcante had been captured on September 13, 2023. Mark Makela/Getty Images

On August 31, Cavalcante scaled the walls of the Chester County Prison and videos posted on social media showed his escape from the facility.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.