Daniel Durant of 'CODA' Dating 'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart

Daniel Durant, star of the Oscar winning film CODA, is officially dating his Dancing With the Stars partner, Britt Stewart.

The couple, who competed on the 2022 series of DWTS, went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

The actor posted a photo of the pair sharing a sweet embrace by the water and marked the first time they have been public about their relationship.

"My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day!" Durant captioned the post.

Stewart also used her Instagram to announce their relationship, posting a video of them dancing to Montell Fish's "Falling in Love With You."

Celebrities and fans alike rushed to congratulate the happy pair on Durant's post.

Comedian Wayne Brady wrote: "I knew it!!!!! Congrats!"

Actress Selma Blair added: "[Red heart emojis]. I love this so so much."

And singer Jordin Sparks commented: "I KNEW IT! Instantly. [white heart emojis]."

Last year, Durant opened up to Newsweek about his special connection with the pro dancer.

"I almost forget that, on the first day, I was so anxious because I didn't know who my partner would be. As soon as the door opened, and I laid eyes on Britt and I could see her smiling and feel her warmth I knew that we would be a great team," he said in November 2022.

Durant, who is deaf, also revealed Stewart had learned American Sign Language to be able to communicate better with him.

"We can talk on our own and Britt's the only pro on Dancing with the Stars who can sign like that, and I feel like she's the only one that would have done that for me," he said.

The actor, who also starred in Netflix series You, gushed about Stewart and how she supported him during the dancing competition.

"Britt is so wonderful and she pulls me through it, and she reminds me of everything. It's like acting, it's like everything goes away. I'm having fun and moving to the music and dancing with Britt and enjoying myself. When it's done, I feel so relieved," he said.

The couple came in fifth place behind eventual winners, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Durant spoke with nothing but praise of his fellow DWTS competitors.

"The whole cast are wonderful people, we socialize and hang out, and we all run into each other at rehearsal...There's a camaraderie there that we love. Whenever someone gets eliminated it's a sad time, we hate seeing them go but we love when they come back and visit," he told Newsweek.