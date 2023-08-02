Dead Dog Seen Clamped in Crocodile's Jaws After Going Missing: Officials

A crocodile has been spotted with a dead dog in its mouth close to a Florida neighborhood, according to conservation officials.

Authorities were alerted to reports of the dog being found in the crocodile's mouth close to a home in Brevard County, west of Orlando, on Monday, July 31. Local resident Eric Sedej was taking his boat out on the grand canal when he spotted the animal, with what turned out to be his neighbor's missing pug in its jaws.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Newsweek: "The FWC responded to the scene, spoke with the owner of the dog, and searched the area for the crocodile and the missing dog, but neither were found. The FWC is continuing to monitor the situation."

A file photo of a crocodile. A crocodile was reportedly seen with a dead dog in its mouth. Getty

According to the FWC, crocodiles are relatively rare in Florida, with an estimated number between 1,500 and 2,000 in the wild, not including hatchlings.

While crocodiles have been impacted by human population growth, there have been increased sightings in places where people live, leading to concern and complaints.

The FWC said: "Due to the American crocodile's shy and reclusive nature, conflicts between them and people are extremely rare in Florida.

"Occasionally American crocodiles will come into developed areas, but often quickly move on. Even if a crocodile remains in the area, there is no reason to be alarmed."

Sedej told Spectrum News 13: "I ran out to get a better look, and that's when I saw it had something in its mouth, it was just swimming along and over towards the neighbor's dock, where it hung out for a couple [of] hours after that."

He told the outlet people in the neighborhood are on alert, but that they didn't know whether the crocodile killed the dog or found it dead in the water.

"Maybe it's shy and not aggressive, and maybe we don't need to worry as much as we think we do. Can't say,' Sedej told the network.

The FWC shared several tips for people to help them coexist peacefully with crocodiles, which include: