Man's Reaction to Partner Declining Promotion Sparks Fury: 'All About You'

A post about a husband who was "mad" with their partner for turning down a job promotion because "the financials weren't looking good" has sparked fury on Reddit.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum, user Stellcarso said they declined a program manager position after realizing they'd be "majorly undervalued" in that role. The poster, who is a software engineer earning $120,000 a year, said: "I was starting to think I'd have to be a sucker to take that offer."

After the user revealed they'd declined the promotion, the husband allegedly told the poster "It's all about you, isn't it." He "was "upset because we're married now" and "I was impacting both of our financial futures since I didn't want a 'hard job'...," the poster said.

The user in the latest post isn't alone in refusing a job because the pay wasn't enough. Many Americans have quit their jobs on that basis, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February 2022.

The study found that 37 percent of those surveyed said the pay being too low was a "major reason" why they quit their job in 2021. "No opportunities for advancement" and the benefits not being great were among the other major reasons why Americans quit their jobs.

A June 2022 report by McKinsey & Company, the global management consulting firm, found that 40 to 50 percent of the role moves observed in the past decade entailed pay increases, with workers boosting their earnings by 30 to 45 percent, on average.

The report, which covered job moves made by around a million workers in each of four countries including the U.S., the U.K., Germany and India, found that on average, including people who took pay cuts, job moves increased a worker's pay by six to 10 percent.

The data also showed that over 80 percent of the job moves involved heading to another employer, rather than being promoted into a senior role within their existing company.

The report said: "This high level of external movement holds true across all cohorts. This seems to indicate that many employers do not have internal advancement tracks that are wide enough to keep most people growing and working toward higher rewards over time."

The user in the latest Reddit post said they grew up being "broke af [as f***] so honestly I feel like I'm loaded right now," with the husband earning $80,000 a year. "I've gone from counting literal pennies because my budget was that tight, to not having to worry about buying anything we need."

The poster said that they initially spoke to their husband about how they weren't sure about taking the promotion. "We talked a bit, and he thought I should, just for my resume."

When the poster asked their boss what the salary would be for the promotion, he said it'd be up to the Human Resources (HR) department to decide in the next pay review cycle.

According to the poster, the offered role was valued at $150,000 to $180,000 on the job market and taking the role would mean doubling their workload "for nothing."

When the husband was told the poster had declined the promotion, he allegedly got "surprisingly mad." He said: "it was something we should have talked about instead of me just going on my own. And that I knew he didn't agree with me!"

The husband said taking on the new role would have given the poster something to add to their resume and allowed them to negotiate higher pay elsewhere. He added that it was "normal to take on additional responsibilities and then have a salary review."

The user told him "It was an old-school way of thinking to slave away for free on the hope you'll be rewarded...all it does is tell them you're cheap and gullible! He called me naive and said I was too idealistic..."

Steven McGough, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) at Thriveworks, which offers mental health services online and in-person, told Newsweek that there are "a few layers" to the latest Reddit post.

The question of whether the poster is an a****** "largely depends on the nature of the relationship," he said.

Some couples have the expectation that most matters will be mutually decided. But other couples are more autonomous and, if both people are both okay with that, "maybe not accepting a promotion without consulting the other is not a big issue."

Many couples tend to look for who is "wrong" or "right" when in disagreement. "This rarely, if ever, results in the desired outcome," McGough warned.

The LMFT explained the latest post demonstrates a "mismatch in expectations."

The husband obviously felt the nature of the relationship dictated that both would talk about the decision beforehand, while the poster's perception was that the discussion was not needed. Neither person is necessarily wrong or right, he said.

"As a recently married couple, you can use this event to clarify expectations about these types of things moving forward and understand more about yourselves as a couple," McGough advised.

Several users on Reddit sided with the original poster and were understanding of their decision about the promotion.

In a comment that received 11,400 upvotes, user Fit-Cardiologist4706 said: "Holy s*** NTA [not the a*****]. I'm a software engineer and I would hate being a PM [program manager]. It's much more work, but it also is a completely different role. I wouldn't call it a promotion; it's a different job..."

In a comment that got 2,400 upvotes, user Corgi_Koala said: "...OP is correct in turning down a promotion that has undefined compensation, because it will absolutely not work in her favor..."

User starchy2ber wrote: "OP [original poster] is NTA, but she indicated the company is a sinking ship. There's an argument for taking the promotion just for a better title and immediately looking for a new job at that higher level which will pay the 180K its worth...it doesn't make sense to work more for the same pay..."

IgnotusPeverill asked: "I wonder if OP's husband got an offer of a promotion or a job change, if he'd consult OP or he would just make his mind up on the spot. I bet he wouldn't consult OP at all...I think OP is right. There would be no raise at all. NTA OP."

