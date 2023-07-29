Democrat Weighs In on 'Alien Bodies,' Says NSA Can't Keep 'Basic Secrets'

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu has expressed doubts that the U.S. government has been covering up the existence of extraterrestrial life following claims made by witnesses to Congress this week.

Lieu weighed in on the issue in a tweet early on Saturday and expressed skepticism about the possibility that government agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA) could successfully keep alien life a secret.

His comments come following testimony to the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs where one witness claimed the U.S. government had likely discovered non-human intelligent life in the 1930s.

Rep. Ted Lieu on December 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Lieu, a U.S. Air Force veteran who represents California's 36th congressional district, was responding to a thread that discussed the viability of claims about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) made during the committee's hearing.

"NSA can't even keep basic secrets when employees go rogue that I highly doubt the government could keep spaceships and alien bodies a secret," Lieu wrote.

He may have been referring to Edward Snowden, a former NSA computer intelligence consultant turned whistleblower who revealed global surveillance programs, many of them operated by the NSA, in 2013.

"Still waiting for any whistleblower to disclose the address of where the aliens are," Lieu said in his tweet. "Also, why are aliens always showing up in America?"

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released in January said that the U.S. government had received over 350 new UAP reports since March 2021 with around half of those reports unexplained.

"UAP events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for safety of flight or adversary collection activity," the report said. "We continue to assess that this may result from a collection bias due to the number of active aircraft and sensors, combined with focused attention and guidance to report anomalies."

On Wednesday, former U.S. intelligence officer David Grusch, ex-Navy commander David Fravor, and Ryan Graves, who previously served as a Navy fighter pilot, testified before the House Oversight Subcommittee, which is investigating unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

All three witnesses warned UAPs could pose a threat to U.S. national security.

Grusch told the committee that the U.S. government possessed crashed extraterrestrial vehicles.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace asked him whether "we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?"

"As I've stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries," Grusch said.

He said that those "biologics" were "non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the program."

Grusch said that the U.S. government had likely known about intelligent, non-human life since the 1930s.

In previous news interviews, Grusch had been more specific, telling French newspaper Le Parisien that the U.S. government possessed a "bell-like craft" that had been recovered by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in northern Italy in 1933.

In his interview with NewsNation, Grusch said: "These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed."

"Well, naturally, when you recover something that's either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it's true," he said.

During Wednesday's hearing, some members of the committee expressed frustration that they weren't able to see classified information.

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz said that a lot of Grusch's "answers today were classified information that he provided to the inspector general. We want to see that."

"I think that's the next step here, to get that information in a secure facility," he said.