Democrats May Have Already Picked Joe Biden's Successor

President Biden could offer California Governor Gavin Newsom "a high-profile spot at the nominating convention" to "tee up his likely 2028 run," should Biden win re-election in 2024, according to a leading political scientist.

The move is the latest sign in a burgeoning alliance between Biden and Newsom, who previously had a tense relationship, triggering speculation the California governor is being viewed in the White House as a natural successor for 2028.

Newsom is enthusiastically supporting Biden's re-election campaign, even as some Democrats are raising concerns about his candidacy following a series of gaffes by the 80-year-old president and some polling putting him behind Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

Speaking to The New York Times earlier in September Newsom rejected the suggestion Democrats could nominate somebody other than Biden as their 2024 candidate, commenting: "The train has left the station…We're all in. Stop talking. He's not going anywhere. It's time for all of us to get on the train and buck up."

President Joe Biden holds a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco, California, on September 27, 2023. There is speculation Biden could see California Governor Gavin Newsom as a possible successor. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY

In a sign of the growing alliance between the two men, Axios reported that Biden's re-election campaign was "deploying" Newsom to fight his corner with the media during Wednesday's second Republican presidential debate, which took place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California.

In June Biden described Newsom as "one of the best governors I've ever worked with" and his "buddy" at an event in Marin County, California.

Newsom returned the complement, commenting: "I am here, Mr. President, as a proud American, as a proud Californian, mesmerized by not just your faith and devotion to this country, and the world we're trying to build, but by your results, by your action, by your passion, by your capacity to deliver."

Speaking to Newsweek Thomas Gift, an associate professor who leads the Centre on U.S. Politics at King's College London, argued the blossoming alliance between Biden and Newsom is mutually beneficial and suggested it could help prepare the California governor for a presidential run in 2028.

He commented: "At this point, Biden is looking to cozy up to just about any prominent Democrat who will go on the record lavishly praising him, including Newsom. In terms of the electoral math, Newsom doesn't offer much to Biden given his already mortal lock on progressive California. However, what he does offer is much-needed pushback to a growing chorus of leaders in the Democrat party who seem to be expressing more reservations about…Biden's bid for the White House.

"One wouldn't be surprised if, in exchange, Newsom were offered a high-profile spot at the nominating convention or some other pat-me-on-the-back gift, which could help tee up his likely 2028 run."

Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of political science at Boston University, told Newsweek the move could be Biden "signaling he'd rather have Newsom" as his 2024 running mate than current Vice-President Kamala Harris.

He said: "It would make sense, given the importance of California. No Dem will be able to win a national race without its electoral votes. But Newsom will have some strong competition from Whitmer of Michigan, who has performed a political miracle in turning that purple state a deep blue hue. The other thing is will Harris be retained on the ticket next year? Is Biden signaling he'd rather have Newsom? That would really shake up the electoral landscape if true. However, it potentially could rip up the Democratic Party as well. Stay tuned."

Newsom has agreed to a debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's chief rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on Fox News in November in a move that has further triggered speculation about his possible presidential ambitions.

Last week, Newsom won some praise from conservatives after he vetoed a bill that would require state courts to consider affirmation of a child's gender identity in custody battles.

Justifying his position, the governor said in a statement: "I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate—in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic—legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities."