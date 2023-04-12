Dianne Feinstein 'Can No Longer Fulfill Her Duties,' California Dem Says

Pressure for Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign is mounting, with U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, a fellow California Democrat, saying that "she can no longer fulfill her duties."

Khanna, a progressive who represents a district near Feinstein's home turf of San Francisco, said that it was "obvious" that the long-serving senator should resign in a tweet on Wednesday. Democrats have increasingly called for the 89-year-old Feinstein to step aside amid a series of recent health issues that have forced her to miss 60 out of 82 Senate votes taken this year.

"It's time for @SenFeinstein to resign," Khanna tweeted. "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin expressed concerns that the absence of Feinstein, a committee member, was hindering the confirmation of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees in comments to CNN this week.

California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein is pictured in the U.S. Capitol subway on February 15, 2023. Pressure is building on Feinstein, 89, to resign as health issues have forced her to miss 60 Senate votes in 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty

Khanna echoed Durbin's concerns in comments to NBC News, pointing out that Biden nominees could be particularly important in relation to abortion-rights cases in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

"We have a crisis in the judiciary with extremist judges stripping away women's rights," Khanna told NBC News. "You can't preach on television about the danger of these judges and then sit silently as Senator Feinstein misses vote after vote to confirm pro-choice judges."

"It's time for California officials who care deeply about reproductive rights to call on her to step down at this moment in history," he continued.

Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota expressed support for Khanna's position in a tweet, while adding that it would be a "dereliction of duty" for Feinstein to continue in the Senate.

I agree with @RoKhanna," Phillips tweeted. "Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it's now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet. https://t.co/lvaHhLJYsi — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 12, 2023

Khanna and Phillips are not the only prominent Democrats who have recently issued public calls for Feinstein to resign.

Jon Lovett, Crooked Media co-founder and ex-speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, said that Feinstein "should no longer be in the Senate" on his Pod Save America podcast this week.

Jon Cooper, a prominent Obama fundraiser and former national finance chair of Draft Biden 2016, said that Feinstein should resign "immediately" and be replaced on the Judiciary Committee by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In a statement to Newsweek on Wednesday, Feinstein said her return to the Senate had been delayed further due to "continued complications related to my diagnosis." She also suggested that Schumer temporarily replace her on the Judiciary Committee.

"I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel," Feinstein said. "In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco."

"I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee," she continued. "So I've asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I'm able to resume my committee work."

Feinstein has been out of action and away from Washington, D.C., since late February, when she was hospitalized for shingles. She has resisted repeated calls to step down in recent years amid accusations that health issues make her unfit for office.

In February, Feinstein announced her retirement, saying that she would not seek office again in 2024, while pledging to finish out the remainder of her term.

House Democrats from California, including Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter are already campaigning for her seat. Khanna is the co-chair of the Lee campaign.

Feinstein's recent absence, along with the prolonged absence of Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania—who is expected to return to the Senate next week—has resulted in Democrats being forced to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast three tie-breaking votes this year.