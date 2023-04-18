Dianne Feinstein Resign Calls Grow Louder as More Democrats Turn On Her

Senator Dianne Feinstein is facing more calls from her own party to resign as the GOP confirms it will not support plans to temporarily replace the California Democrat on the Judiciary Committee while she recovers from illness.

Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized with shingles in early March and has missed dozens of Senate votes in Washington D.C. while she recovers at her San Francisco home.

The veteran Democrat has faced calls to step down as her absence from the Judiciary Committee has meant that the Senate cannot confirm some of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California was one of the first Democratic lawmakers to openly call for Feinstein to resign as her continued absence is hindering the judicial confirmation process, saying she can "no longer fulfill" her duties in the Senate. Shortly afterwards, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted that it is a "dereliction of duty" for Feinstein to remain in the Senate.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is surrounded by reporters as she heads to the Senate Chamber for a vote in the U.S. Capitol on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two more House Democrats are now calling on Feinstein to resign with as many as 12 federal judge nominees unable to advance because of Feinstein's absence.

Asked by CNN on Monday if Feinstein should step down, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman said "yes."

"She's had a very long and stellar career, you know, but missing that many votes, stopping us from moving forward with our judge nominations," Bowman said.

New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Feinstein resigning is "unfortunately something that I think it is appropriate to consider."

Feinstein issued a statement on April 12 saying that she intends to return to D.C. "as soon as possible" while asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to appoint a temporary replacement for her on the Judiciary Committee to allow the Senate to confirm justices.

A resolution to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee would need no objections from any GOP Senator—which there looks certain to be—meaning there would have to be a roll call vote which would require the support of at least 10 Republicans.

Several Republican Senators have already confirmed that they will not back the plans to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

Senator John Cornyn, who also sits on the panel, said he does not think Republicans "can or should help President Biden's most controversial nominees," in Feinstein's absence.

"I support having Senator Feinstein come back as soon as she can. But this effort to confirm controversial and in many instances largely unqualified nominees, I don't think you can expect any Republican cooperation," the Texas Republican told CNN.

Another Republican, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, told reporters, "We're not going to help the Democrats with that" when asked if she'd back plans to temporarily replace Feinstein.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, another GOP member of the Judiciary panel, tweeted on Monday: "I will not go along with Chuck Schumer's plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges. Joe Biden wants the Senate to rubber stamp his unqualified and controversial judges to radically transform America."

Feinstein, who first was elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the oldest member of the current Congress, has received some bipartisan support among calls for her to resign.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a longtime member of the Judiciary Committee who is also 89 years old, accused Democrats of trying to force Feinstein out of office "because she's old."

"I don't intend to give credence to that sort of anti-human treatment," the Iowa Republican said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also suggested calls for Feinstein to resign are sexist.

"It's interesting to me," Pelosi said on April 12. "I don't know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I've never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way."

Feinstein's absence coincided with Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman seeking treatment for depression, with Fetterman since returning to D.C. on Monday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also returned to work this week after being hospitalized following a fall on March 8.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor who heads the Center on U.S. Politics at University College London, said that the situations between Feinstein and Fetterman are "conceptually different" for the Democrats.

"Feinstein's term is ending next year, and she's already announced her intention not to run again, whereas Fetterman's term is just beginning, and—given his age—he could conceivably stay in the Senate for many more years," Gift previously told Newsweek.

"It's also worth noting that Feinstein serves on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, and her absence is clearly frustrating her Democratic peers from pushing through federal judge appointments.

"Fetterman lacks such a powerful position, so even an extended absence from the legislature has less of an impact on his party," Gift added.

Feinstein's office has been contacted for further comment via email.