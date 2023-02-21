Did Biden Fall Down the Stairs of Air Force One? Video Sparks Speculation

Videos circulating on social media have generated speculation that President Joe Biden might have fallen down the stairs of Air Force One after arriving in Poland this weekend.

Biden traveled to Warsaw and on Monday made an unannounced visit to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv a few days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelensky and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine," Biden said in a statement. He also pledged more than $500 million in additional military aid to the war-torn country and new sanctions against Russia.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," Biden said in a statement following the surprise visit. Ukraine is an active war zone, and the U.S. military has no control there.

What Videos Shared Online Show

Following his arrival in Warsaw, social media users shared videos showing a person falling down the stairs after walking off a U.S. government airplane. But it is not clear if the plane is Air Force One.

"Did Joe Biden fall down the stairs of Air Force One AGAIN when landing for his Ukraine visit?! Who is this?" Benny Johnson, a conservative commentator, wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user Collin Rugg also shared the video and wrote, "Someone appears to have fallen out of Air Force One. What are the chances it was Joe Biden?"

Twitter user T-Rex wrote, "Biden fell in Poland coming out of Air Force One" when sharing the video. "Y'all think he's all there?" The tweet added.

A White House spokesperson told Newsweek that the person who fell was not Biden.

Also, a different video, shared to YouTube by ABC News, shows that Biden walked down the steps of the plane without falling. By contrast, the videos that show an individual falling also show numerous other people walking down the stairs. In the video of Biden, he is alone.

In March 2021, Biden was captured on video falling while walking up the stairs of Air Force One. "President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One," The Daily Caller wrote in a tweet with the video.

Responding to reporters' questions about the fall that day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself."

She added, "He's doing fine. He's preparing for the trip just fine."