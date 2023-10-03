The 21 Best Digital Nomad Jobs

Picture your ideal workspace.

Does it look like a stuffy cubicle? Or a breezy beachside house in Portugal?

If the beach house is more appealing to you, then you might be ready for the digital nomad lifestyle. Digital nomads are remote workers who work from anywhere in the world. They aren't tied to one specific city—or even country.

However, not every job is a good fit for this lifestyle. Below are some of the best jobs for digital nomads, including the requirements you need to get hired and the salaries you can expect.

What Are Digitial Nomad Jobs?

Digital nomad jobs are remote-capable positions that offer the flexibility necessary to work from anywhere in the world. Many of these jobs are full-time, but freelance work is also a great option for digital nomads.

About 70 million jobs in the U.S. are remote-capable. There is no formal definition of remote capability, but usually these jobs:

Require only a computer and an internet connection to complete most tasks.

Do not involve many meetings. Or their meetings are doable over a phone or video call.

Do not require access to a specific physical location, like a job site or an air-gapped computer network.

There were 17.3 million American digital nomads in 2023, according to research from MBO Partners. That's a 137 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Anyone can become a digital nomad, but these roles are most popular among people who already travel a lot. For example, military spouses may change locations frequently following each new deployment, so they may prefer digital nomad jobs.

21 Digital Nomad Jobs

Digital nomads are more satisfied with their work, according to MBO Partners. If the perks of a digital nomad lifestyle sound appealing to you, explore this list to find jobs that match your qualifications or interests.

Tech Jobs

Technology is the most-represented field in remote work. These jobs require only a computer and internet connection, making them great for digital nomads.

1. AI Engineer

Job requirements: An advanced degree in computer science, mathematics or a related field.

An advanced degree in computer science, mathematics or a related field. Average yearly pay: $142,000, according to Glassdoor.

The artificial intelligence gold rush is upon us. AI engineers will lead this revolution by writing the code that powers AI and machine learning.

AI engineers spend most of their time programming and brainstorming code solutions to problems. That means they can do their jobs from anywhere in the world as long as they have a secure internet connection.

2. Cybersecurity Specialist

Job requirements: A cybersecurity certification such as CompTIA Security+, CISSP or similar.

A cybersecurity certification such as CompTIA Security+, CISSP or similar. Average yearly pay: $106,000, according to Glassdoor.

Cybersecurity is increasingly important for businesses due to the rising popularity of remote work. Cybersecurity specialists create and manage digital security procedures for businesses shifting their operations online.

Most cybersecurity work involves connecting with the very networks they protect. So these specialists aren't tied to a single location.

3. Data Scientist

Job requirements: An advanced degree in data science, mathematics or a related field.

An advanced degree in data science, mathematics or a related field. Average yearly pay: $144,000, according to Glassdoor.

Data scientists use advanced analysis techniques, algorithms and machine learning to draw actionable insights from complex data sets.

Data scientists are often very independent. They can have leeway to decide what problems to work on and how they want to solve them. That works very well for digital nomads, who thrive in flexible environments.

4. IT Support Specialist

Job requirements: A bachelor's or associate's degree in computer science or information technology. Some positions may require a certification from CompTIA, Google or Cisco.

A bachelor's or associate's degree in computer science or information technology. Some positions may require a certification from CompTIA, Google or Cisco. Average yearly pay: $58,000, according to Glassdoor.

IT support specialists help others resolve technical issues, either internally at a company or for people who purchase a product.

IT support specialists often work over the phone or through a chat app. Their work sometimes involves odd hours, which allows digital nomads to hack time zones. The "midnight shift" in your job's time zone may allow you to work on a sunny beach in yours.

5. Software Engineer

A bachelor's degree in computer science. Experience with one or more programming languages relevant to the position.

r's degree in computer science. Experience with one or more programming languages relevant to the position. Average yearly pay: $139,000, according to Glassdoor.

Software engineering and development is one of the fastest growing occupations in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These engineers write code that powers digital applications on desktops, mobile devices and across the web.

Software engineers spend most of their time brainstorming and writing code. Collaboration tools like GitHub make it possible for development teams to collaborate from all over the world.

6. Technical Writer

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in English, communication, journalism or a related field. Some technical knowledge in the field you write about.

A bachelor's degree in English, communication, journalism or a related field. Some technical knowledge in the field you write about. Average yearly pay: $77,000, according to Glassdoor.

Technical writers create documentation for digital tools. That includes everything from a guide explaining how to use a dating app to the reference text for software that monitors nuclear reactor cooling.

Technical writers often meet with subject matter experts—such as developers on the tools they document—to learn how the systems work. Today, most writers can meet online, so technical writers can work anywhere.

7. Web Developer

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in computer science. Experience with popular web programming languages like JavaScript, CSS and HTML.

A bachelor's degree in computer science. Experience with popular web programming languages like JavaScript, CSS and HTML. Average yearly pay: $88,000, according to Glassdoor.

Web developers build and maintain the websites and apps that drive internet usage. Demand for their work increases as the world becomes more online.

Some developers work on teams that collaborate with remote-friendly tools like GitHub and Jira. Others work as freelancers, taking work as needed and choosing their hours.

Business Jobs

Many traditional business jobs are now remote capable. These workers can offer their usual services from anywhere in the world.

8. Accountant

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in accounting. Certification relevant to your specialty, like CPA, CFA or CFE.

A bachelor's degree in accounting. Certification relevant to your specialty, like CPA, CFA or CFE. Average yearly pay: $66,000, according to Glassdoor.

Accountants handle a range of financial recordkeeping duties. They can work for individuals, corporations or governments.

Remote work opportunities for accountants can vary depending on their subfield and employer. Some enjoy remote work privileges that enable digital nomadicity. Others offer their skills to employers all around the globe as freelancers.

9. Business Analyst

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in business, finance, economics or a related field. More advanced roles may require an MBA or other master's degree in business.

A bachelor's degree in business, finance, economics or a related field. More advanced roles may require an MBA or other master's degree in business. Average yearly pay: $85,000, according to Glassdoor.

Business analysts use data to advise managers on business decisions. They can work in firms specializing in analysis, as freelancers or as companies' in-house analysts.

Digital nomad business analysts typically have flexible schedules, though they may need to adjust their schedule to periodically meet with executives and present their findings.

10. Business Consultant

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in the area you consult. Certification relevant to your field, like the CMC.

A bachelor's degree in the area you consult. Certification relevant to your field, like the CMC. Average yearly pay: $95,000, according to Glassdoor.

Business consultants use their expertise to solve other organizations' business problems. They can work independently or as part of a firm.

Consultants' flexibility varies depending on whether they're self- or firm-employed. But most consulting jobs work from an office or remote home base and offer opportunities to travel all over the world solving business problems.

11. Legal Counsel

Job requirements: A Juris Doctor degree, membership in the American Bar Association and a license in the state you practice law.

A Juris Doctor degree, membership in the American Bar Association and a license in the state you practice law. Average yearly pay: $207,000, according to Glassdoor.

Lawyers working as legal counsel use their knowledge of the law to protect businesses from potential litigation. Their work schedules can shift from slow to hectic in an instant, depending on the legal problems facing their employers. So flexibility is a boon for this position.

Some employers insist on having legal counsel physically present for meetings. However, many companies use digital conferencing tools like Zoom and Teams. This lets lawyers become digital nomads, as long as they're available to advise companies when needed.

12. Marketing Manager

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in marketing or a related field. Several years of experience in an entry-level marketing role.

A bachelor's degree in marketing or a related field. Several years of experience in an entry-level marketing role. Average yearly pay: $84,000, according to Glassdoor.

Marketing managers oversee advertising campaigns. They may work on traditional marketing, like billboards or television ads, or digital forms of advertising, like search engine optimization (SEO) or social media campaigns.

Digital collaboration tools like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office let marketing managers contribute to campaigns and mentor employees at a distance.

13. Project Manager

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in the field you manage, several years of work experience and project management certification, like the CAPM or PMP.

A bachelor's degree in the field you manage, several years of work experience and project management certification, like the CAPM or PMP. Average yearly pay: $93,000, according to Glassdoor.

Project managers break complex projects up into tasks for other workers to complete. They usually specialize in a particular field where they have first-hand experience. They use their knowledge to streamline processes and deliver tasks on time and within budget.

Some companies want their project managers to be "in the room" alongside their individual contributors. However, being a digital nomad project manager is more viable as companies adopt digital task management software and take meetings online.

14. Sales Representative

Job requirements: Excellent soft skills like communication and organization.

Excellent soft skills like communication and organization. Average yearly pay: $106,000, according to Glassdoor.

The traditional image of a sales representative is someone closing deals in smokey conference rooms or on the golf course. While many sales reps still work face-to-face with clients, this job is still open to digital nomads.

Video conference tools make online sales more personal than ever before. So the best sales reps can still work their charm from anywhere in the world.

15. Virtual Assistant

Job requirements: Excellent digital skills, organization and time management.

Excellent digital skills, organization and time management. Average yearly pay: $54,000, according to Glassdoor.

Virtual assistants perform all the tasks you'd expect from an administrative assistant—scheduling meetings, taking calls and generally managing access to the people they assist.

Everything about the job description necessitates remote work. As long as you're available when your manager needs you, there are no boundaries to being a virtual assistant digital nomad.

Creative Jobs

Creative work and flexibility are a natural pairing. Many of these roles require freedom to think clearly and come up with new ideas.

16. Content Creator

Job requirements: Excellent communication skills and knowledge in your niche.

Excellent communication skills and knowledge in your niche. Average yearly pay: $55,000 according to Glassdoor.

Content creators make entertaining and helpful content for the internet. The most well-known content creators are big YouTube or TikTok stars, but many companies hire people to make educational and useful content for their customers.

Whether you have a YouTube channel dedicated to travel or make videos for a tax preparation company, content creation is a very independent role. You can do it from anywhere as long as you have a powerful computer for editing and a reliable internet connection to upload content.

17. Copywriter

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in English, marketing, communications or a related field.

A bachelor's degree in English, marketing, communications or a related field. Average yearly pay: $67,000, according to Glassdoor.

Copywriters write for advertising and marketing materials. Whenever you see a billboard, an email newsletter or TV commercial, a copywriter probably wrote it.

Copywriters can collaborate through tools like Google Workspace or Microsoft Office. With the help of digital project management tools like Monday.com and Asana, copywriters can work anywhere.

18. Editor

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in English or a related field. Several years of writing experience.

A bachelor's degree in English or a related field. Several years of writing experience. Average yearly pay: $67,000, according to Glassdoor.

Editors proofread language for accuracy, clarity and adherence to style guides. Some work in traditional print mediums like newspapers and magazines, but others review marketing copy or technical documentation.

Most editors today have swapped out their red pen in favor of Google Docs comments and Slack messages. So there's no need for editors to be in the same rooms—or even countries—as the writers they edit.

19. Graphic Designer

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related field. A portfolio showing your graphic design work.

A bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related field. A portfolio showing your graphic design work. Average yearly pay: $56,000, according to Glassdoor.

Graphics designers create and edit visual content. They often work in advertising, but many contribute to educational content or streamline the look and feel of frequently visited websites.

Graphics designers can be highly independent. They only need a brief on the visual elements they're designing, a computer with graphics software and an internet connection to share their work.

20. Journalist

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree in journalism, communications or a related field.

A bachelor's degree in journalism, communications or a related field. Average yearly pay: $77,000, according to Glassdoor.

Journalists investigate and write stories for news publications. They interview experts and witnesses, follow developing stories in their fields and craft quick and compelling narratives for their readers.

Some journalist roles require a physical presence in an important location, like Washington, D.C. But depending on their beat, many journalists can do their work over the phone or through video conferences. For example, an entertainment report doesn't need to be in Hollywood to write about the latest movies.

Some journalists can even travel the world as digital nomads, investigating stories at their destinations.

21. Video Editor

Job requirements: Experience with one or more video editing tools. A portfolio showing your video editing work.

Experience with one or more video editing tools. A portfolio showing your video editing work. Average yearly pay: $56,000, according to Glassdoor.

Video editors cobble raw footage into engaging video content. They may work with original or stock video, depending on their assignments.

Video editors may work remotely with copywriters or marketing managers to adhere to a specific vision. Video editing and sharing tools like Evercast and Filestage make long-distance collaboration easier than ever.

Four Non-Digital Nomad Jobs

Some jobs have involved travel long before the digital revolution transformed offices and made remote work possible. These jobs may not offer the same flexibility as digital nomad roles, but they're a great option if you want to see the world without a computer in tow.

English as a Foreign Language Teacher

Job requirements: A bachelor's degree and a TEFL certification.

A bachelor's degree and a TEFL certification. Average yearly pay: Income varies based on company and country, but TEFL.org reports earnings between $2.80 and $15 an hour

English is widely recognized as the world's lingua franca—the common language for business, no matter what the parties' native tongues are.

For that reason, many non-English speaking countries teach the language in school. These countries hire educated native English speakers, who can live and work there for as long as they teach.

Traveling Nurse

Job requirements: Nurse training and a successful NCLEX-RN exam to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

Nurse training and a successful NCLEX-RN exam to become a Registered Nurse (RN). Average yearly pay: $96,000, according to Glassdoor.

Many American healthcare providers are facing staffing shortages. In response, hospitals bring in travel nurses to fill the gaps.

These are temporary roles that can pay higher than traditional nursing positions. Some travel nurses can earn as much as $5,000 a week in high-demand times.

Flight Attendant

Job requirements: A valid passport and excellent interpersonal skills.

A valid passport and excellent interpersonal skills. Average yearly pay: $52,000, according to Glassdoor.

Flight attendants manage airplane cabins, keeping passengers safe and comfortable.

Flight attendants sometimes have hours or even days between flights, leaving them to explore a city or country in their spare time. You might work on a flight from your hometown to Mexico City, and then spend a day exploring that region before your next assignment.

Cruise Ship Staff

Job requirements: Varies based on role.

Varies based on role. Average yearly pay: Varies based on role.

Cruise ships hire a variety of staff members to serve every conceivable guest need during their voyages. That means you can be a musician, bartender, restaurant worker or anything else the ship needs.

You will be busy during most of the cruise. However, you can explore some of most beautiful destinations in the world between voyages, as the ship gets ready for a new group of passengers.

Digital Nomad Job FAQs

How To Find Digital Nomad Jobs

Most job search apps list remote jobs. If your employer doesn't have specific state or country requirements, those jobs can facilitate a digital nomad lifestyle.

There are also job boards like FlexJobs that cater specifically to remote and digital nomad positions.

How Much Money Do You Need To Be a Digital Nomad?

Digital nomads can live on a wide variety of incomes depending on where they live and how often they travel. However, make sure you have enough money to pay for necessities—housing, utilities and food—in your destination. Plus enough to buy a ticket home if you need it.

Living as a digital nomad can be much cheaper than living and working in a major city like Los Angeles or New York City, where many large companies are based.

How To Become a Digital Nomad

To become a digital nomad, you need a few things:

A job that lets you work from wherever you like and is flexible enough to accommodate working from different time zones.

A laptop computer and a reliable internet connection.

A plan (and a budget) for travel, lodging and necessities.

If the lifestyle interests you, start looking for good digital nomad jobs and research work laws in the countries you want to travel to.

How To Get a Digital Nomad Visa

The application process is different for each country. Investopedia maintains a list of countries that offer digital nomad visas and their requirements. We recommend exploring your options as you plan your journey.

Let's look at Portugal's popular "Portugal Temporary-Stay Visa" as an example. It has a 75€ fee and requires:

Two passport-style photos

A valid passport

Valid travel insurance

Proof of independent income outside Portugal

This is just one example, but other countries have similar requirements.

These are just some of the jobs that let you work anywhere in the world. Read more about the digital nomad experience and find out if it appeals to you.