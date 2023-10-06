Disney+ Viewers Outraged Over 'Loki' Season 2 Issue

The launch of the Disney+ show Loki's second season ended up causing havoc for users left wondering if the God of Mischief was up to his old tricks.

Loki, the small-screen spinoff show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, landed on streamers' screens on October 6—or so they thought.

Despite the build-up with teasers and marketing material, some avid viewers who tuned in could not watch the show.

With the date finally here, Marvel fans were eager to watch the show, but many were greeted with a technical error, which meant they could not tune in to the highly anticipated sequel series. They soon took to social media with their views.

Those lucky enough to watch the season premiere gushed over the episode on social media. The masses who could not posted messages of disappointment and annoyance, some sharing that they gave up trying to watch altogether.

"Loki" season two premiered on October 6. Many Marvel fans who tuned in to watch were shocked to experience technical difficulties, instead. Disney+/Marvel

"Umm trying to stream it now NOT WORKING! #LokiSeason2," a disgruntled fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Trying to watch the show caused one viewer to have a more extensive tech meltdown: "Yeah I can't even get it to load and it just shut my TV off."

Another jumped ship to a Prime Video superhero show, writing: "Gen V it is then. Don't got time for buffering."

One disheartened viewer decided to play video games instead of prolonging their heartbreak. "Don't know about anyone else but I don't think we watching Loki tonight. Going to play @callofduty #MW3 beta. Until @DisneyPlus can get the stuff together," they posted.

Disney quickly acknowledged the issue, replying to several posts with messages like: "Apologies! That's not the experience we're hoping for" and sharing tips for hopefully solving the issue.

It wasn't the quick fix many hoped for.

A down-on-their-luck hopeful posted on X: "Despite the only support, I still have nothing #DisneyPlus."

Newsweek reached out to Disney+ via email for comment.

An impatient viewer hoped a refresh would help but with no luck: "It's not yet, been refreshing for the past half an hour."

"I have done everything on the help guide but Loki season 2 is still not showing up. Anyone who was having issues figure it out?" an onlooker chimed in.

Those who could watch Loki had plenty of praise for the season premiere, with one person commenting on X that the episode was "shot so well" and "still the best show compared to other recent projects."

Loki season two comprises of six episodes that will air weekly on Thursdays, with the final episode screening on November 9.

It picks up in the aftermath of the season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

Hiddleston will appear alongside a host of returning and new cast members, including Everywhere Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, who joins as Ouroboros.