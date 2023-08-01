Disney Won't Stop Diversity Hiring Despite DeSantis Board Abolishing DEI

The board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World's operations in the state has abolished all diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) programs in its district—but a source familiar with the situation told Newsweek it won't affect the company.

DeSantis, in February, created the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to remove Disney's self-governing status following a dispute with the company over LGBTQ+ rights. After the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down affirmative action, which had allowed for colleges and universities to use race as a factor in deciding admissions, the district administrator said on Tuesday he was scrapping all DEI programs in the area.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a press release: "Today, District Administrator Glenton Gilzean announced the abolition of all DEI programs at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The announcement comes after the Reedy Creek Improvement District implemented hiring and contracting programs that discriminated against Americans based on gender and race, costing taxpayers millions of dollars."

"The announcement comes after an internal investigation into the district's policies. The district's DEI committee will be dissolved and any DEI job duties will be eliminated. CFTOD staff will also no longer be permitted to use any staff time to pursue DEI initiatives," the press release added. No action on DEI initiatives was taken by Disney World today.

The conservative organization America First Legal heralded the Supreme Court's move and predicted a war on DEI. It said in a June 29 statement: "Today, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic decision for equality in the United States, America First Legal (AFL) and its Center for Legal Equality are putting woke corporations, law firms, and hospitals on notice that all DEI programs, and all 'balancing' in employment, training, scholarships, and promotions, based on race, national origin, or sex are illegal."

The organization was founded by Stephen Miller, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump.

However, when speaking with Newsweek, a source familiar with the situation in Florida said the DEI program is specific to the district but not Disney.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. On August 1, 2023, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, created by DeSantis, announced that it was abolishing its DEI practices but a source told Newsweek this won't affect Disney. Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Octavio Jones/Getty

Legal Political Analyst Andrew Lieb told Newsweek: "To be clear, the Affirmative Action decision did not require the abolition of DEI, but it did signal that race cannot be a factor, whatsoever, in employment decisions whether in hiring, promotion, or otherwise, which likely occurred in the District prior to this ablution and which likely will result in lawsuits for reverse discrimination. That said, the District's abolition of all DEI appears to only concern its government workers, and does not reach private businesses within the District."

Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney in Florida, told Newsweek: "The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's pronouncement that it has summarily ended all DEI initiatives within its jurisdiction appears to be a mixture of political posturing and legal implementation. The District's use of aggressive, punitive language about the prior DEI programs seems to give away some of the District's goals in making the change."

"Disney, like many other companies in America, likely is revamping its DEI initiatives to identify ways to promote a productive and vibrant workforce without running afoul of the newly announced prohibition on race as an explicit remedial factor in its business decisions."

When contacted, DeSantis' office directed Newsweek to the press release from Gilzean, which read: "The so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives were advanced during the tenure of the previous board and they were illegal and simply unAmerican."