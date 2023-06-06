Doberman Thinks She's Gone Blind As Cat Covers Her Eyes in Hysterical Clip

A viral video of a Doberman dog thinking that she's gone blind, after having her eyes shielded by a cat's tail has led to plenty of laughs online.

The social media video captured the chocolate colored Doberman named Lucie whining in confusion after losing her sight to her cat sibling's fluffy black tail.

The two pets live in Louisville, Kentucky, with their owner Ashley and have a following of over 26,000 users on TikTok.

While the two appear to be getting on well in the TikTok clip, it can be tough integrating a new cat into a household with an existing dog, or vice versa.

How To Introduce a Cat and Dog to Each Other

Lucie the doberman appeared in a viral TikTok video. She lost her vision to her cat sibling's tail in a viral TikTok video.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) acknowledged in one of its online publications that historically cats and dogs were not deemed to be friends. However, the animal welfare organization did add that the vastly different animals can become close members of a family, or at least tolerate each other, if they are introduced to each other in a sensible way.

This crucial introduction should happen at a quiet time, to provide both animals with a reassuring and peaceful environment, according to the RSPCA.

"Choose a quiet time when the household is calm. Avoid festivities, parties, visiting

relatives or friends, and find time to concentrate on calm reassurance for both pets," the RSPCA writes online.

Owners are then encouraged to reward both pets for responding well to meeting each other. "The cat should be given a safe position in the room, and the animals should be allowed to get used to each other gradually. This will take patience. become used to each other. Again, associate the presence of the cat with reward for your dog's calm behavior," the organization adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 17 by @AshleyWallace2002, the TikTok post has been viewed over 10.4 million times and liked by over 1.7 million users. Over 12,000 TikTok users have shared their amusement at the funny moment in the comments section under the post.

"Who turned off the lights," one user joked.

"The new season of Bird Box looks intense," another user added, while another joked: "I'm blind."

"That baby acting like he's lost in the woods somewhere," shared a third user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.