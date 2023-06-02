Tears As Cat Dumped Outside Starbucks With Heartbreaking Message

A video of an abandoned kitten found in a cardboard box outside a branch of Starbucks has broken hearts across the internet.

A TikTok post explains that the daughter of the creator of the video had gone to an unidentified Starbucks after school with a friend, only to find a large cardboard box outside the coffee shop with the word "FREE" written on it and a kitten sitting inside. The family have since adopted the homeless feline and TikTokers were shown clips of the kitten, who has since been named Dorothy, inside the carboard box and getting acquainted with her new family.

"On Wednesday May 24, my teenage daughter went to Starbucks with her classmate after school," the video's creator and Dorothy's new owner, Amanda, told Newsweek.

"As they were headed into the entrance while walking up the sidewalk from behind the building, they noticed a closed cardboard box that was pushed up against the back of the Starbucks building and near the sidewalk. As they approached they saw the word 'FREE' was written on the side of the box. Curiosity got the best of them, so they decided to open the box and see what was inside," Amanda, who didn't give her surname, added.

Dorothy the kitten was found abandoned in a cardboard box outside a Starbucks. A video about the feline has broken hearts online.

Amanda's daughter and her friend were surprised to find the small kitten in the box, sitting on top of a pile of old, crumpled newspapers. A yellow Post-it Note had been left beside the cat saying 'pls take, cannot take care of it.' Saddened to see where the young kitten had wound up, Amanda and her family quickly decided to adopt the cat.

Amanda recalled the moment she first heard about the cat: "The Starbucks was less than a mile from our home, so I did get there quite quick after my daughter told me what she had found. I thought she may have found a lost pet, and that we were about to start our journey to finding the kitten's owner.

"Once I got to Starbucks, spoke with my daughter and saw the box and the note, I realized that the kitten didn't have an owner to find. At that moment I knew that the cat distribution system was gifting us a new kitten."

"The Universal Cat Distribution System" is a phrase that originated on TikTok to refer to the common occurrence of cats randomly entering people's homes and becoming part of their families.

"The basic idea behind the the Universal Cat Distribution System is that sometimes you don't adopt a cat: rather, a cat adopts you," Amanda told Newsweek.

"My daughter named her Dorothy, and she's already had her first vet visit. Our vet confirmed that she does not have a microchip, and that she is about two months old, weighing in at 2.8 pouds. She is seemingly very healthy, and has another vet appointment coming up," she added.

The mother described Dorothy as being very "cuddly, confident and sweet", considering her difficult background. The kitten has joined a lively and pet-friendly household that already has five cats. By the end of the TikTok video, Amanda's cat Jack seemed to have taken a liking to his new sibling.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok by Amanda as @SayHiToMyLittleFriends, the post has been liked by more than 72,000 users and commented on more than 200 times.

"Aww, I'm so glad they found the box and y'all kept the baby," one user wrote.

"The universe wanted you to have an even number," another added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.