Dog Abandoned Alongside Heartbreaking Note: 'My Mom Can't Keep Me' 

A Tennessee animal shelter has shared the heartbreaking note discovered alongside a dog found wandering the streets.

Lilo was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after a good Samaritan found her walking alone with her leash still attached.

She also had a note attached to her collar that read: "Please keep my name. My name is Lilo. Please love me. My mom can't keep me and is homeless with 2 kids. She tried her best but can't get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me, and I'm a great dog and loved to be loved on. Please don't abuse me."

The McKamey Animal Shelter shared a picture of the note to Facebook alongside a message written to "Lilo's mom" offering reassurance that her beloved dog would be well looked after.

"We want you to know she is safe, and we will take the very best care of her," the message read. "But if you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates around 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year. There are a multitude of reasons as to why pet owners may end up surrendering their four-legged friends. Sadly, for some, the financial burden of owning a dog can prove too much.

Forbes previously reported that the lifetime cost of owning a dog can vary from anywhere between $17,650 to $93,520 depending on size, breed and services required, such as grooming.

In this instance, the dog owner is one of the many thousands affected by homelessness in the U.S. According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as of December 2022, 582,462 people were experiencing homelessness in the United States and its territories. That represents an increase of 2,000 on the figures published in 2020.

It all adds up to a nightmarish scenario for far too many and one that not only has an impact on the people and families involved but also, in the case of dogs like Lilo, the pets that rely on them.

Lauren Mann, director of advancement at the McKamey Animal Shelter, told Newsweek why they choose to share Lilo's story.

"Each of the thousands of animals who pass through our shelter has its own story of loss and grief and separation, but this one in particular touched our hearts so much we had to share it," she said.

"We hope that everyone who has been moved by Lilo's story will go to their local shelter and adopt, foster, volunteer or donate, so that every animal's story can have a happy ending."

The post has done so much more than that, though. By shining a light on Lilo's story and the plight of her family, it kickstarted something on social media that looks set to result in a happy ending for all concerned.

A few days after the original post, the McKamey Animal Shelter provided an update to confirm that Lilo's mom had been located and they were now "actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness."

It follows what the shelter described as an "outpouring of support" not just for Lilo but also her family. "It truly takes a community," the shelter's update read. "You all have certainly shown us how powerful ours is."

