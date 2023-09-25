Dog Who Ate Human Tooth Shamed in the Most Hilarious Way: 'Still Laughing'

A dog has unexpectedly been dubbed a tooth fairy after she managed to get hold of her human's recently lost gnasher.

Manon is a 1-year-old American bully who lives with her family in Cambridge, Minnesota. Owner Stephanie Weiland's 5-year-old daughter Elena had a loose tooth that had recently fallen out.

Carefully stowed away in a special container, Elena kept it safe ready to put under her pillow for the tooth fairy, but it didn't stay safe for long.

From left: Manon pictured with the note of shame; and in a tutu with a tooth-fairy wand. The American bully was called out online after she managed to get hold of, and eat, her human sister's tooth. @stephsayitall/TikTok

"Elena was eating an afterschool snack in the kitchen," Weiland told Newsweek. "As I walked in, I noticed her little tooth-shaped container was on the ground by Manon. I picked up the container and noticed it was chewed... and was missing a very important item... Elena's tooth."

Realizing what had happened, Weiland looked at Manon and back at her daughter. "After I picked up the container, I started audibly laughing. I looked at my daughter and said, 'I have something to tell you. I think it's really funny, but I know you're going to be upset. I promise it'll all be OK, though.'" said the mom.

Elena had just lost the tooth at school and was very proud of pulling it out herself.

"She already had big plans for saving her tooth-fairy money. So, after I told her, she immediately broke down in tears," said Weiland.

"Unfortunately, I was still laughing. We hugged it out and came up with a plan. Mommy would write the tooth fairy a letter. We would explain what happened and ask her to bring money anyway. The tooth fairy is magic, so I'm sure she has a magical way of retrieving it if it wasn't too gross already. Elena calmed down quickly."

But Manon wasn't getting away with it that easily either. Weiland developed a plan—she would make sure that the dog was called out for her unusual snack.

In a hilarious Facebook post with thousands of reactions, Manon was pictured alongside a handwritten note that read: "I ate the tooth that my human sister had just lost... This caused a meltdown and forced my mom to write a letter to the tooth fairy."

Hundreds of commenters shared their reactions to the unusual dilemma, with many left in stitches.

"Maybe she IS the tooth fairy," wrote KA Gould on Facebook. "How dare you interfere with her tooth collecting process."

Tracey Ridle Miller posted: "Um it was obviously the cat. Not this sweet baby..."

"The sweater and the tongue," commented Trish Murray. "I love her! And the little human has more toofs. Innocent!"

Weiland came up with another excellent idea, sharing a follow-up picture of Manon the dog dressed in full tutu—just like the tooth fairy.

"I have been blown away and so entertained by the social-media reaction. I didn't expect it to go as far as it has, but I love it. I hope it brings smiles to other people's faces," Weiland said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.