Hearts Melt as Doggy Day Care Shows Which Dogs Are Best Friends

A video of dog best friends at a canine daycare center has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Paddington Pups, a dog daycare center in the Australian state of Queensland and had more than 724,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video says: "Pups at our daycare centre that are...best friends."

The footage showed various dogs cuddled up in pairs in different areas of the center. According to a later comment, the canines are "all from different houses."

A caption shared with the post reads: "Best fwends."

A stock image of two dogs standing next to each other.

The friendship between these inseparable dogs in the latest clip is not surprising. According to a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports, "dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners."

"Although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions," Stanley Coren, professor emeritus in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia and the author of several books about dogs, wrote in a February 2013 article for Psychology Today.



"Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

The dog bestie pairs in the latest viral clip included Gracie and Frankie, who were shown playing with another dog.

Lulu and Newton were laying on a floor, with one resting their head on the other.

Nellie and Merlin were laying next to each other, while Mr. Chips and Kip were seen running off together toward another pup.

The clip has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

User idk wrote: "I'M IN LOVE WITH NELLIE AND MERLIN."

User SPAC said: "The nonchalance from Nellie and Merlin has me."

User chaos gremlin noted: "Instead of chips and dip, it's Mr. Chips and Kip."

ScoobyDooMomma said: "They really need to change 'Kip' to 'Dip' and then you truly have the best pair!!!."

Christina K asked: "Why can all there names be the most watchable sitcoms ever though?"

