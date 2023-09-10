Dog Breeds You Shouldn't Own if You Love Dogs

Dogs can be our best friends and companions with their ability to brighten up our darkest days, but according to experts, not all breeds are suitable for every canine lover.

Some of the most-popular breeds in America over the years have been bred to make the cutest-looking pups, but their loveliness comes at a high price for them. These breeds, which include pugs and bulldogs, come with an array of health concerns that will impact not only the length but also the quality of their life, and yours as their owner.

An expert told Newsweek which breeds are exposed to more health risks than others.

A line-up of canines against a white background. A dog expert has told Newsweek which breeds you should not have if you really love these animals. Getty Images

Breeds That Come With Potential Health Risks

Zack Keithy is a former veterinary technician, who graduated from UC Blue Ash, Ohio, and is now chief editor at Daily Dog Drama. He told Newsweek that, while popularity often influences our choices, when getting a pet dog, it is crucial to prioritize their well-being above their looks and all else.

"If you genuinely love dogs, your commitment to their welfare should guide your choices, encouraging you to select breeds that have been bred with their best interests at heart. By making informed decisions and promoting ethical breeding practices, you can truly demonstrate your love for dogs and provide them with a life full of joy, comfort, and companionship," Keithy said.

Below is a list of some of the most-popular dogs across the country and the health risks that Keithy said they may experience due to their genetics.

Pug

Even though their wrinkled faces give pugs their unique and distinctive look, this facial structure contributes to respiratory problems and can make exercise challenging. Moreover, pugs are also prone to obesity, which further exacerbates their health issues.

"If you genuinely love dogs, you'll opt for a breed that doesn't suffer from breeding-related health concerns. True dog lovers should be cautious about supporting breeding practices that prioritize appearance over the long-term health and happiness of the dog." Keithy said.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

While they are popular for their elegant appearance and affectionate nature, cavalier King Charles spaniels are also predisposed to a range of serious heart and neurological conditions that can significantly impact their quality of life.

These dogs are prone to several other health issues including retinal problems and cataracts, patella luxation, hip dysplasia, middle-ear infections, mitral valve heart disease, and a neurological condition called syringomyelia, where cavities form in the spinal cord.

Even though cavaliers can be screened for all these conditions and live comfortably into old age, owners should always be aware of the dogs' health issues first.

Bulldog

Bulldogs are the sixth most-popular dog breed in America. Even though they have a gentle and friendly disposition that makes them appealing to families, they also have the potential to be affected by several genetic issues.

Keithy said their stocky build and short muzzle can lead to severe health problems, including breathing difficulties, joint issues, and skin infections. It would be more responsible to choose a breed that doesn't suffer from these structural problems.

Dachshund

Dachshunds are also rising in popularity and are about ninth on the American Kennel Club's list of most-popular dogs. But, as cute as they are, they can also be affected by several health problems.

Their unique body shape puts them at risk from spinal problems and intervertebral disc disease, said Keithy. He added that back issues can cause pain, paralysis, and reduced quality of life for these lovable dogs.

Dalmatian

Dalmatians are everyone's favorite childhood dog. Who doesn't remember them from Disney's 101 Dalmatians? But, as iconic, affectionate and intelligent as they are, they also have a reputation for being high-strung and prone to certain health issues.

The most common ones include atopy, a sensitivity to certain allergens like pollen and dust mites; epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes seizures; urinary conditions, including bladder stones, and hip dysplasia, where the joint doesn't fit together properly, eventually leading to arthritis.

Dalmatians are also more prone to partial deafness than other breeds. In fact, it is estimated that about 15 to 30 percent of them suffer from some form of hearing loss.

Moreover, Dalmatians are a breed that requires consistent training, socialization, and mental stimulation to thrive. "Without proper attention, they can develop behavioral problems that might be challenging for even the most-dedicated dog lovers to address," Keithy said.

Siberian Husky

Siberian huskies are prone to a common condition called hypothyroidism, which happens when their body doesn't make enough thyroid hormone.

Moreover, you shouldn't have a husky if you can't provide them with all the necessary entertainment exercise and mental stimulation they need.

Keithy said, because these dogs were originally bred for sledding and endurance in harsh Arctic conditions, they possess high energy levels and an innate desire to run and roam. Without ample exercise and mental stimulation, they can become frustrated and destructive.

"Thus, if you love dogs, be prepared to invest a significant amount of time and effort into their exercise routine and training," Keithy added.