Dog Cheered for Ignoring Owner by Jumping Into Pool: 'Try and Stop Me'

A social media video of a dog defying his owner's rules by jumping into an inflatable paddling pool has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video captured the moment when Marley the Jack Russell terrier jumped into a large paddling pool, and was filmed enjoying a quick swim before deciding to hop out and onto a neighboring trampoline to dry off.

Brimming with energy, Marley then decided to use the trampoline's bounce to project himself back to the swimming pool, where he's seen living his best life and enjoying the sunshine before the video clip ends.

"I'm a Jack Russell and there's no stopping me," a caption over the video clip reads.

What Do the Comments Say?

The funny video has been viewed more than 12 million times since it was first shared to TikTok on June 5 by @Jo_JustForLaughs. More than 688,000 TikTokers have liked the post, while about 1,500 have shared their amusement at the sweet moment in the comments section below it.

"Marley said try and stop me. He's living his best life," one TikTok user wrote.

"Marley is living better than most of us," another TikTok user added.

A third TikToker commented: "You can't beat a Jack Russell's personality."

"That's Marley's pool now," joked another user.

A stock image of a dog in a paddling pool. A viral video showed an energetic Jack Russell jumping into a paddling pool and enjoying the sunshine. Getty Images

Originating from England to work in fox hunts, the Jack Russell terrier is very rarely short of energy. The American Kennel Club (AKC) writes online that while dogs of the breed might look like "plush toys," they are eager and tireless hard workers.

Whatever a Jack Russell puts its mind to, it will be determined to achieve, as evidenced by cheeky Marley who had decided that the only possible outcome in his situation was for him to have fun in the pool despite his owner's orders. Many dog breeds like the Jack Russell are able to naturally swim but should always be supervised by their owners.

"Whether your dog enjoys taking the plunge or prefers staying on land, it's essential for safety that your dog learn to be comfortable in and around water," the AKC writes on its website.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Jo_JustForLaughs for comment via Instagram.

