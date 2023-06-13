Hearts Melt as 8-Week-Old Puppy Makes Her Entrance to Show off Training

Dogs are known to be smart animals, and one young pup has shown off that she's no exception to that. The puppy in question has been receiving plenty of praise online after being featured in a viral social-media post that captures all her best training tidbits.

The clip was posted by @allthingsmeladyt and has been viewed more than 1.3 million times to date. It shares with viewers how a woman has been successfully training her 8-week-old puppy to learn countless new tricks. The viral video manages to show off all the puppy's new tricks, as she adheres to every single command that her owner could be heard telling her.

A stock image of a puppy during an obedience-training exercise on grass. The viral TikTok video showcased all the young puppy's new tricks. Getty Images

Viewers have been left impressed by how quickly the puppy 'sits', 'spins', 'speaks', raises her paw, and kneels down as soon as she's commanded to do so by her owner. After rehearsing each trick, the puppy appears to get rewarded with a small training treat by her owner. She can be heard getting plenty of vocal praise from her owner, too. "She's picking up commands quickly," the pup's owner wrote across the video.

The U.K.-based charity Dog's Trust advises new dog owners to incorporate vocal praise and treats into their puppy training routine because most dogs are food-motivated.

"Getting focus and attention from your dog is the first step to training. Without working on their attention to you first, your dog will likely be distracted and more interested in other things, which won't set them on the path to success," the charity writes on its website.

"Most dogs are quite food-motivated, and this works in your favor for training purposes. Your dog will love being rewarded with tasty treats for focusing on you. Use high-value rewards, like boiled chicken, sausage or cheese cut up into tiny pieces," the charity adds.

The video's creator revealed in another post that the pup is a crossbreed, with cocker spaniel, Lhasa apso and working cocker spaniel blood.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on March 10, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 71,000 users and commented on over 720 times.

"The way she makes her entrance," one user wrote under the post.

Another joked: "Does anyone know if this works on humans, more so grown men?"

