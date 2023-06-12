Cane Corsos' Shocking Reaction to Home 'Intruder' Caught on Camera by Owner

A social media video of two cane corso dogs "defending" their home against an "intruder" has shocked audiences online.

In a bid to educate TikTok users on how instinctively protective cane corsos are, the dogs' owner and video's creator Brenna Bond tasked her husband with posing as an intruder who's attacking their home and filmed their two pups' wildly defensive reactions.

The viral video shows Bond's husband loitering by the family's back door at night time in inconspicuous clothing, while the two dogs bark aggressively at him from indoors in an attempt to guard their home and alert their owners.

"The man in the video is my husband," Bond told Newsweek.

Cane corsos are an Italian breed usually kept as guard dogs. This viral video demonstrated how thoroughly they defend their homes and loved ones against intruders.

"I asked him to dress up like an intruder and sneak around to our back door to test our two cane corso's protective instinct. I am a dog trainer and most of my social media videos are centered on training a dog to be calm and well-mannered in stimulating situations."

"The video is meant to highlight the guardian instinct that guardian breeds like cane corsos possess, and why it is important to socialize and train all dogs but especially a breed like the cane corso," she added.

The Italian dog breed is are similar to the mastiff, and due to their alert and assertive nature they are usually kept as guard dogs.

Bond's viral video details how the male becomes the front-running defender against her husband, while the female dog waits behind him as a "backup."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 7 by @Little_Apple_Cane_Corso, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 18 million times and liked by over 1 million TikTok users to date. More than 9,000 TikTokers have shared their shock at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"My cane corso makes me feel safe in my house too," one user wrote.

"The fact they could sense it before the light turned on is so impressive," another user added.

A different user joked: "Not my dog greeting every stranger with a toy and tail wags."

Bond's account dedicated to dog training difficult breeds has over 60,000 followers.

