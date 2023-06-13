Greyhound With the Saddest Squeaky Ball Breaks Hearts

A social media video of a dog playing with his deflating squeaky ball toy has melted hearts across the internet. The "sad" noise that the well-loved toy can be heard making has led to both laughs and sympathy online.

The viral video showed Robbie the greyhound mindlessly squeaking his deflating toy ball, to which his owner jokes in a caption across the video "Robbie's single braincell hasn't kicked in for the day yet."

A caption under the post reads: "The worst saddest squeaky ball".

The 3-year-old greyhound and his owner are based in the northeast of England.

A stock image of a greyhound dog with a ball. The TikTok video showed Robbie the Greyhound playing with his ball. Getty Images

Like children, most dogs get attached to their family members, belongings, and toys, with one toy trumping all the rest to become their favorite possession.

It looks like this pink ball, that's clearly on its last legs from the amount of times it has been squeaked, is one of Robbie's favorites.

According to research collated by the pet care company WAG, dogs perceive toys in the same way wolves perceive prey.

"It all comes down to texture, shape and size. Dogs prefer toys that either taste like food or can be torn apart, and each specific type of toy determines a different reaction from your pup. For example, if your pup is a squeaky toy lover, then he is simply following his natural-born instinct to hunt," WAG writes on its website.

"In general, dogs will prefer toys that either taste good or make certain sounds. When fetching a ball, for example, your dog will act out their instinct to hunt down a moving target," the pet care firm adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 4 by the dog's owner on the TikTok account dedicated to him, @RobbieTheGreyhound, the post has been viewed more than 9,000 times and liked by over 1,100 users. A few TikTokers have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section under the post.

"Kinda sounds like the school photocopier," one user wrote.

"Yes, mine chews all the cat toys," another user added.

"Ooooh he needs a big hug," commented another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @RobbieTheGreyhound for comment via TikTok and Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.